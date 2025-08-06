Trump Reveals Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’ Was Assaulted in Bloody Attack

A 19-year-old man known as “Big Balls,” who once played a key role in the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) push to reduce the size of government spending, was violently assaulted over the weekend in Washington, D.C., according to police.

Edward Coristine, who now works for the Social Security Administration, was attacked by a group of about 10 juveniles near Dupont Circle around 3 a.m. Sunday, a police report seen by Politico. The report stated that two 15-year-olds were arrested as they tried to flee the scene. A black iPhone 16 valued at $1,000 was also stolen.

Coristine told officers he had been standing outside his vehicle with a woman described as his significant other when the group approached. The assailants allegedly commented on taking the car. Coristine said he got the woman safely inside before the group attacked him. The incident left him bloodied, with visible injuries, according to a photo taken shortly afterward by fellow DOGE staffer Marko Elez.

President Donald Trump shared that photo on his social media platform, showing Coristine shirtless with blood on his face, torso, and pants. In his post, Trump called for a change in the law to allow juveniles involved in violent crimes to be charged as adults. “Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime,” Trump wrote.

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC. pic.twitter.com/RPHKj7J3ti — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

Elon Musk, who once led DOGE, weighed in on X, claiming that “a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC,” and that Coristine had intervened to defend her, suffering a concussion in the process but preventing harm to her. Musk called him a hero and echoed Trump’s call for tougher measures in the District.

Coristine previously served in several roles tied to DOGE’s initiatives, including efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development. He also worked within the Department of Homeland Security, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Transportation Security Administration on various projects, including the so-called Gold Card program.

The attack comes as Trump has renewed his push to federalize the nation’s capital, citing concerns over crime. Crime levels in Washington spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting political debate over the District’s governance, though recent statistics show some categories of violent crime have since declined.

The White House declined to comment on the incident, referring questions to the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. A spokesperson for that office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Coristine also did not respond to inquiries.

Police said the two juveniles arrested in connection with the attack were charged with unarmed carjacking. Authorities have not released their names because of their age. The investigation remains ongoing, and it is unclear if additional suspects will be charged.

Trump’s post drew immediate attention online, with supporters praising Coristine’s actions and critics questioning whether the incident is being used to advance a political agenda. For Musk, the episode marked another public show of support for a former DOGE team member and an opportunity to highlight public safety issues in the capital.

For now, Coristine is recovering from his injuries while the case moves forward. The attack has added fuel to the ongoing political fight over how Washington handles juvenile offenders and whether the federal government should take control of the city’s criminal justice system.