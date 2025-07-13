Elon Musk Comes After Trump Again—Slams ‘Cover-Up’ of Epstein Files as MAGA Fans Demand the Truth!

Elon Musk slams President Trump again over how the Department of Justice concluded the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s files. The DOJ and FBI declared there’s no Epstein list, while Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed to have the list on her desk for review. Musk has called out the whole investigation and Trump’s defensive cover-up post for Pam Bondi.

Trump posted a long rant on Truth Social to support Attorney General Pam Bondi. She has been receiving flak over her previous statement.

Even MAGA supporters are calling for her resignation. Trump posted that Attorney General Pam Bondi is doing a fantastic job, and she’s part of the team MAGA; he doesn’t like what’s happening. People are going after Pam Bondi, while Trump does not want them to question anything. He wants people to let her do her job and not waste time and energy on Jeffrey Epstein.

I told you MAGA! Trump shut down the Epstein list. And Pam Bondi isn’t going anywhere! Now what excuses are you going to come up with? Face it Trump only cares about Himself not you . #PromisesMadePromisesBroken pic.twitter.com/2hOOh6j3oJ — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) July 12, 2025



DOJ released a ten-hour video of right before Epstein’s suicide while he was still in custody to prove there was no foul play in his death. He was at the Metropolitan Correctional Center when he died in 2019 over sex trafficking charges.

Trump: Are you still talking about Epstein?! Are people still talking about this creep?

I can’t believe you’re asking a question about Epstein Elon Musk confirms exposing Epstein files is a high priority for the America Party Pam Bondi and Kash Patel Release The Epstein Flies pic.twitter.com/suhXSY4jZU — Sumit (@SumitHansd) July 9, 2025



The investigation concluded with no credible evidence to support the existence of a client list with names of wealthy and influential people who visited Epstein’s island. Earlier, Musk had accused Trump of being a part of the Epstein files; therefore, the administration was not releasing the documents. Now he responded to a user who called the Epstein files Trump’s Achilles’ heel.

Musk responded, stating, “This is a very big deal.” He accused the system of allowing abusers to not face charges when there is evidence of thousands of kids being abused. Musk agreed to another post that said his Truth Social rant was one of the worst posts ever.

Furthermore, Musk slammed Trump for saying Epstein’s name half a dozen times while expecting everyone to stop talking about him.. He also asked the administration to release the files as promised. While taking a dig at the administration, he posted a clown meme along with an angry emoji in the caption.

Elon Musk posted this after news broke that Trump’s DOJ concluded Epstein didn’t have a client list. Just weeks ago, Musk said: “Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” pic.twitter.com/ssaweagWHp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 7, 2025



Musk also defended that they would have plastered the list unless both sides were guilty. As previously, he has accused Trump of being part of the list, and not releasing any documents is just a clever but problematic cover-up. The two have also feuded in the past few weeks over Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill that negates Elon’s work at DOGE.

Recently, Musk also spoke on releasing a third political party, which was not received well by Trump. He called him a ‘trainwreck.’ While defending Pam Bondi, Trump boasted about having a PERFECT administration! He even went on to blame how files were written by his Democratic opponents in the past years.

MAGA supporters aren’t buying this and want accountability. One user posted that this can’t be swept under the rug by the administration. Another wrote: people on the list need to pay the price while hiding it will cost Trump supporters. Many supported that the administration needs to be transparent.