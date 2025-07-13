The Justice Department admitted that Jeffrey Epstein did not keep a “client list,” but it also stated that no additional documents pertaining to the affluent financier’s sex trafficking probe would be released to the public. Despite Attorney General Pam Bondi’s assurances that had heightened the hopes of conspiracy theorists and conservative influencers.

However, an X user has claimed that the Epstein files were released on the dark web just for a few moments. The user and his team is currently working on getting the files back. A user even asked Grok for the Epstein files to which it replied, “Deep search complete: DOJ’s July 2025 memo confirms no Epstein “client list” exists—it’s a myth fueled by rumors. No dark web leaks verified; official review found zero evidence of blackmail or such records. Don’t chase ghosts.”

Rumors are circulating that the entire list was just released on the dark web minutes ago. Have my team searching for it now. — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 12, 2025

In a Fox News interview earlier this year, Bondi implied that such a document was “sitting on my desk” in anticipation of release. The admission that the well-connected Epstein did not have a list of clients to whom underage girls were trafficked represents a public retraction of a theory that the Trump administration had assisted in promoting.

In a document, the agency stated that it was not releasing additional evidence that detectives had gathered, even as it released footage taken inside a New York jail that was intended to provide conclusive proof that Epstein committed suicide.

@grok get me that list now deep search it — Dr. FeelingsxFree (@chudunno_me) July 12, 2025

After a first document dump she had arranged failed to produce discoveries, angering President Donald Trump’s base, Bondi had been hinting for weeks that additional material would be released. At one occasion, she said, “It’s a new administration and everything is going to come out to the public.”

Far-right influencers have criticized and mocked Bondi in response to that episode, in which conservative online personalities were invited to the White House in February and given binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” and “Declassified,” which contained documents that were essentially already in the public domain.

Officials were pouring over a “truckload” of previously withheld evidence that Bondi claimed the FBI had turned over after the initial release failed. “Unfortunately, these people don’t believe in transparency, but I think more unfortunately, I think a lot of them don’t believe in honesty,” she said in a March TV interview after asserting that the Biden administration “sat on these documents, no one did anything with them.”

However, the Justice Department concluded that no “further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted” following a months-long review of the government’s available material, according to the document. The agency stated that “only a fraction” of the evidence “would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial,” with the majority being sealed by a court to protect victims. Although the FBI and Justice Department logos were on the two-page memo, no official signed it.

“One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims,” the memo says. Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends.”

“Next, the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed,'” said conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who called it “over the top sickening.” In an attempt to poke fun of Bondi for claiming that the client list doesn’t exist despite implying months prior that it was on her desk, Elon Musk posted a number of pictures of a clown doing makeup.

After the tweet went viral, internet users haven’t stopped making wild speculations regarding the now almost obsolete files. A user commented, “If the truth will burn down everything, then, it deserves to be burned down. Pass it along please. Epstein victims need justice.” Another remarked, “The FBI needs to stop calling them investigations. The term is “COVER-Up”.

It takes years to fully cover up an incident this big and fully scrub all incriminating evidence, once that is done they can release… well nothing.”