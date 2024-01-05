In a crucial development in the ongoing legal saga involving the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a trove of court records was disclosed this week, providing details into Epstein's alleged dealings with former President Donald Trump.

The records, which are part of a lawsuit that Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed, describe her accusations of being sexually abused as a minor by Epstein and include accusations of participation against Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, per Newsweek. The revelation, which includes hundreds of pages of emails and deposition transcripts, is the first of several scheduled to be released in the coming weeks. Inclusion in these records automatically doesn't also mean illegal actions.

Also Read: Ron DeSantis Slammed Vivek Ramaswamy For Calling Him ‘Complicit’ Against Trump: 'Just Absurd'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

The deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, who said Prince Andrew stroked her breast and engaged in inappropriate behavior, is one of the most important ones included in the documents that have been made public. An incident involving Trump while on a vacation to Atlantic City was also highlighted by Sjoberg's testimony.

During an Atlantic City layover brought on by a hurricane, Sjoberg and Epstein went to one of Trump's casinos, as Sjoberg described in detail. In her testimony, Epstein made the following suggestion: "Great, we'll call up Trump and we'll go to the casino." Sjoberg took Trump's name directly, even though she asserted that he never physically touched her or that he ever sought a massage from her.

Also Read: Trump Says Liz Cheney ‘Deleted’ Evidence of Previously Debunked ‘10,000 Soldiers’ Jan. 6 Riot Claim

Though he may not have touched Sjoberg directly, Trump has come under fire for many remarks he made in the past concerning Epstein and women. In 2002, the mogul told New York Magazine, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

A woman, going by the aliases "Katie Johnson" and "Jane Doe," claimed in court documents filed in 2016 that Trump had sexually assaulted her in 1994 when she was 13 years old, during an orgy hosted at Epstein's Manhattan residence. She also claimed that Epstein had raped her. A case in connection to this claim was dropped days before the 2016 election.

Also Read: Donald Trump Floats Idea of Renting Madison Square Garden for Rallies to Bag New York Win in 2024

pic.twitter.com/oY7XvszYsP



Trump and Epstein, the best friends on the hunt, prowling for young girls to violate, abuse, and rape. Trump and Epstein savagely raped a 13 year old girl together. How do you defend THAT? — Isabel Santos 🟧🟦🌊🌊🟦📙 (@Busyisaworkshop) January 4, 2024

As president, and after Epstein was convicted of his felonies, Trump tried his best to distance himself from Epstein. Trump asserted that he had not spoken to the financier in fifteen years. He dismissed the idea of a lasting friendship and stressed a simple acquaintanceship, attributing the falling out to a real estate dispute. He said he merely “knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” adding, “I had a falling out with him. I haven’t spoken to him in 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”

Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Al Gore, Kevin Spacey, Michael Jackson, David Copperfield, Prince Andrew and Stephen Hawking. What do these names have in common?



US judge releases documents showing that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein knew several high-profile figures pic.twitter.com/VXQzfV93C6 — TRT World (@trtworld) January 5, 2024

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Could ‘Be President From Jail' If It Comes to That, Says Fox News Contributor

Federal Prosecutors Find Jeffrey Epstein, Former Friend of Donald Trump's, First Suicide Attempt Video