Poll Reveals Trump’s Most Disliked Cabinet Member — and It’s Not Kristi Noem

Since becoming the president for the second time, Donald Trump has not wasted time and has immediately hired personalities who can help him make America great again. While most cabinet members have maintained strong public approval, Pam Bondi seems to have fallen short in earning the favor of the fans of president.

In late December 2025, a poll was conducted during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, which rated the job performances of Trump’s administration. The poll’s result was shared on social media, and surprisingly, only Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, hit a double-digit disapproval rating.

Trump's Cabinet is very popular. Pam Bondi is the only member to have disapproval in the double digits, with about 29% having a negative view.

15.6% of the conservatives somewhat disapproved of her, while 13.4% strongly disapproved of her, bringing the rating to 29%. It’s clear that she has not been in the good books of the supporters and falls well behind Kristi Noem, who currently has a public target, having a disapproval rating of 4.2%.

But what caused the MAGA fans to strongly disapprove of her performance? In 2025, during a White House Cabinet meeting (via CBS), a reporter had questioned her about the missing minute on Jeffrey Epstein’s prison video on the night he died. But before she could answer, Trump barged in and answered,

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable.”

He asked Bondi if she preferred to “waste time” answering the question. The President pushed back the answer and referred to the flash floods, stating that they were going through a “tragedy” in Texas, and asked about an offender like Epstein, “seems like a desecration.”

The Attorney General took a more neutral approach, calling Epstein an “agent,” and added that the prison camera system was “from 1999,” and they are attempting to retrieve that video. She said,

“Every night, the video is reset and every night should have the same minute missing. So we’re looking for that video to release that, as well, showing that a minute is missing every night. And that’s it on Epstein.”

She was also asked in February 2025 about whether more files related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients would be released. She answered, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review.” But a memo mentioned the list that Pam Bondi promised never existed in the first place.

Pam Bondi in January: "I believe in the freedom of speech…I will not target people simply because of their political affiliation." Pam Bondi now: "There's free speech, and then there's hate speech…We will absolutely target you…if you are targeting anyone with hate speech."

During the conference, she clarified that she meant she called more Epstein case files the “list.” Thus, getting criticized by netizens on social media. Another major instance was when she discussed hate speech, following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

As per NBC News, Pam Bondi appeared as a guest on The Katie Miller Podcast, stating that, “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech.” The conservatives could not help but call her out, where Tucker Carlson, a conservative pundit, called the idea of “hate speech” being a crime a “lie.” He added,

“Any attempt to impose hate speech laws in this country … is a denial of the humanity of American citizens and cannot be allowed under any circumstances.”

Looking at the public uproar, she had to backtrack her comments and tweeted on X, writing, “Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment.” She emphasized how the era of the Left, where they send threats and cheer violence, is “over.”

Nevertheless, Donald Trump has time and again backed his cabinet member in public and has forgiven her slip-ups. However, this does not change the fact that she needs to step up and bring down her disapproval numbers if she wishes to continue being a part of the President’s plans.