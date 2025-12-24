Forensic Expert Draws Parallels Between JFK and Charlie Kirk’s Assassinations — Issues Warning About ‘Manipulated’ Evidence

A forensic expert who has spent decades investigating JFK’s assassination is claiming that Charlie Kirk’s assassination shows similarities that need closer scrutiny. Dr. David Mantik claimed that the same patterns emerged from Kirk’s murder as the former President’s assassination.

The expert recently came forward to claim that there was more to Kirk’s murder than meets the eye. The Republican activist was assassinated at a Turning Point USA event that took place at Utah Valley University.

Kirk lost his life after taking a bullet to his neck, which was allegedly fired by a 22-year-old, Tyler Robinson. Dr. Mantik, who has studied the JFK assassination for more than three decades, is confident that there is more to the murder than the “lone gunman” explanation.

It’s time for us to learn more about Tyler Robinson. pic.twitter.com/TpxxNRwmLB — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 1, 2025

“A lack of transparency is a trademark,” the forensic expert claimed in a conversation with Knewz.com. “And patsies often appear,” he added. He pointed to the assassinations of Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., and President John F. Kennedy’s brother, Robert F. Kennedy, noting that each was officially attributed to a single individual.

“Lone gunmen” have similarly been blamed for the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. Dr. Mantik urged investigators to thoroughly investigate Kirk’s murder and put every available resource to use.

“Use objective data, like autopsy reports, X-rays, ballistic tests — and use facial recognition software,” he advised. He also warned to “beware of manipulated [and missing] evidence” in crime scene photos.

After reviewing the same kind of details, the forensic expert has developed his theories about the JFK assassination. He argues that there was not only a single fatal shot that the late President took.

“The X-rays show three successful head shots. Any one of them would likely have been fatal,” he adds. He alleged that a professional assassination team was involved in the murder and that they could not “tolerate failure.”

One of last photographs of JFK, Dallas 1963, before assassination: pic.twitter.com/Vz8m2HX6On — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 20, 2025

He revealed how the X-rays he studied at the National Archives and Records Administration showed “tiny metallic particles at the high right forehead, [which] could only derive from a frontal shot.”

As per the Kirk assassination, some media reports have suggested that the FBI is looking into the possibility of others being involved. A 22-year-old named Tyler Robinson was brought in as the prime suspect for taking Kirk’s life.

Soon after, a man suspected to be Robinson was caught on camera talking to somebody on a cellphone. This was recorded on a doorbell camera and submitted to the FBI as evidence by a homeowner. The video has become more of a reason to believe that Robinson did not act alone.