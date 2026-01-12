Is ICE Nazi? Kristi Noem Gets Shredded on Social Media After Defending Minneapolis Shooting

The Minneapolis ICE shooting has been raising concerns in the country, as officials are trying their best to justify the agent’s action. However, Kristi Noem finds herself receiving the short end of the stick, as a video is going viral on social media that allegedly claims an off-duty ICE officer to have the Schutzstaffel, or the Nazi SS double lightning bolt symbol, tattooed behind their ears.

In a viral video posted on X, a man who was recording the video approached the off-duty officer, recording him as he got out of his truck without his mask. He confronted him, asking him the reason behind his Nazi tattoo. But the official gave the excuse that it was “old now.”

However, the person was not satisfied with the answer and ordered him to “get the f**k in your truck and get the f**k out of this city.” As the agent tried to walk away, he replied, “Dude, I’m not even from nowhere around. We just come through.” The answer made him ask the official if his whole crew consisted of “N***s.”

The off-duty officer reemphasized that they are not from here and are from “Texas” and got the tattoo “years ago.” But the individual recording the video complained, “I know, and it’s still on your f***ing face, bro!” Though the agent cried that he had “no time to change it,” the person shouted a stern warning to him. He said,

“I seen that before. I seen your f***ing eyes, dog. Get the f**k out of my city, or I will f***ing end you.”

He continued recording the video, calling him a “f***ing N*** piece of f***ing s***.” As he walked away, he once again reminded the law official that he would not “last long in this city, c*** boy.” Since the shooting, immense criticism has followed ICE, with many wondering about the requirements one has to meet to join the agency.

Hey Kristie Noem, quick question, why does ICE hire tubby losers with visible Nazi tattoos? pic.twitter.com/wP92nkYocF — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) January 8, 2026

The video gained more attention from netizens after Kristi Noem’s comments at CNN’s State of the Union, claiming the victim engaged in “domestic terrorism.” Jake Tapper did not take those claims kindly, pushing her back against the wall and asking her why she did not wait for the investigation’s report before making her “comments.”

Though Noem attempted to twist the narrative, Tapper quoted her comment on the incident and told her, “That’s not what happened,” referring to the video on social media. The comment caught her off guard, and she looked visibly flustered but regained her composure, gave textbook definitions, and twisted the narrative.

But once again, the host questioned her on how she could “assert” that Renee Nicole Good was a domestic terrorist before any investigation. The video concluded with Noem defending the law enforcement official and doing everything under his training protocol to save the lives of agents and individuals around him.