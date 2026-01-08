Trump Launches Scathing Attack on Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim — Claims She Was “Very Disorderly”

The Minneapolis ICE shooting went from being a shocking incident to a shameful affair in a matter of hours. As if the unlawful shooting of an American woman in broad daylight was not enough, President Donald Trump rushed to social media to attack the deceased victim with a barrage of insults.

A video of the incident making rounds online showcased an ICE officer ordering the woman to get out of the “f—— car” while approaching her SUV. One of the officers blocked the residential street, while another tried to open the driver’s door.

ICE agent kills an unarmed woman in cold blood. — John Laub 🇺🇸 (@GridironSchol91) January 7, 2026

The woman refused and attempted to leave the area. However, in the spur of the moment, another official standing in front of the vehicle fired three shots. The SUV drove a short distance and then crashed into another car.

The witnesses present at the scene were in disbelief and rushed to help the driver but were told to “step back” from the vehicle. The Minneapolis City Council members later identified the victim as Renee Nicole Good and confirmed she was pronounced dead.

Netizens were left furious and took to social media to condemn the incident. One X user even labelled it a public “execution.”

This is ACTUALLY why the Second Amendment was created – for the people to defend themselves against a lawless government. This is an execution. — AMANI (@AmaniUniverse) January 7, 2026

Donald Trump shared a different angle of the clip on Truth Social, where he called the woman recording the viral video a “professional agitator.” He then shifted his attention to Good, calling her “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting” the orders of the ICE agents.

Trump wrote, “The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”

He vehemently defended the action of the ICE officer who shot the 37-year-old mother, emphasizing that the Left is “threatening, assaulting and targeting” their law enforcement officers.

Trump added, “We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!”

Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, shared on X that ICE officers were conducting “targeted operations.” She also alleged that Renee Nicole Good was a “rioter” who attempted to run over one of the agents with her “weaponized vehicle.”

McLaughlin claimed that the shots were fired for a “defensive” purpose and were part of the “training” protocol. Similar to President Trump, she defended the actions of the agent, claiming that the officials present at the scene were injured and are expected to soon return to their duties.

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 7, 2026



As per News Break, Jacob Frey, Minneapolis’ Mayor, criticized the fatal shooting at a news conference with a message to ICE, telling them to “get the f— out of Minneapolis.” The Mayor further stated that since their arrival, the city feels less safe, and they are ruining the lives of countless families.