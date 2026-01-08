“Prosecute ICE” — Social Media Erupts After Agent Fatally Shoots 37-Year-Old Minneapolis Woman

On Wednesday, January 7, 2025, a confrontation between a Minneapolis woman and an ICE officer quickly escalated, resulting in the former being fatally shot. The controversial action created widespread uproar among the locals, prompting criticism of the Trump administration.

As per a video circulating on X, during the intense incident, a group of masked ICE officers approached an SUV, stopping it in the middle of Portland Avenue near 34th Street.

An official ordered the driver to step out of the vehicle and attempted to open the door, but they were denied. The driver slowly backed up and then drove forward in hopes of leaving the area.

However, the ICE officer standing at the front of the vehicle pulled out his handgun and fired three shots. The driver was fatally wounded and drove a short distance before colliding with a parked vehicle.

The witness recording the video rushed closer to the crashed vehicle and repeatedly shouted “shame” at the officers who were present at the scene.

The Minneapolis Chief of Police reported that the woman was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center but was pronounced dead. In a joint statement, Minneapolis City Council members identified the woman to be Renee Nicole Good, 37 years old.

The Minneapolis mayor acknowledged her as a “member of our community” and demanded justice for her unlawful killing, in a post on X.

Joint statement from Minneapolis City Council Members on an ICE agent shooting and killing Renee Nicole Good. pic.twitter.com/S0D6mmuEb8 — Elliott Payne – Minneapolis Ward 1 (@MplsWard1) January 7, 2026



However, the Assistant Secretary Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, gave a different statement. She tweeted that the deceased driver was one of the “violent rioters” and had “weaponized” her vehicle.

She then attempted to run over one of the ICE officers, who feared for the “safety” of his life, and his fellow officers and the public fired those three “defensive shots.” She labelled this incident as an act of “domestic terrorism.”

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 7, 2026

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, describing the clip as a “horrible thing to watch.” He shut down criticism, stating that Renee Nicole Good was “very disorderly” and even resisted arrest.

He mentioned that the situation is currently being “studied.” He further claimed that she, “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

Additionally, he said that the woman screaming in the video was a “professional agitator” and closed the incident simply as an attempt to “MAKING AMERICA SAFE.”

Kristi Noem, DHS Secretary, appeared in a news conference and emphasized that Good tried to “cause bodily harm to agents.”When a reporter asked about the shots being fired, Noem averted the question and played it safe.

According to NBC News, she said, “I know you keep asking that, but that doesn’t mean that the FBI is going to give you an answer today. There will be an investigation; we want to make sure that it’s factual.”

The incident sparked major uproar on social media. US Rep Eric Swalwell condemned the ICE, writing, “Enough. This is murder. Local officials must prosecute ICE. And Congress should strip them of their immunity.”

Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile said, “Disgusting. Simply outrageous. Where’s the professionalism of law enforcement showing up without shooting an American citizen? Where’s the truth? Watch for yourself.”

One social media user said, “Murdering the people you’re supposed to protect and serve in cold blood. Smh.”

Another pointed out, “This is cold-blooded murder. They could have driven around her just like the other vehicle did. They chose confrontation. It’s clear she was trying to leave, not run over anyone, when she was shot.”

“The US needs to wake up. Every governor must call the National Guard to forcibly remove ICE from their states. All people should be in the streets. If you let the regime execute an innocent woman in broad daylight on camera and cheer the murder, it’ll be your loved ones next,” a third user mentioned.

One wrote, “This Minneapolis woman posed no threat to any ICE agent, or anyone else. She was literally driving away as an ICE thug murdered her. For the good of the country, we must abolish ICE. They are nothing but untrained, pardoned from prison NAZIs and criminals.”

Another added, “ICE murdered an innocent woman in Trump’s America and the system rushed to justify it. Don’t lecture anyone about humanity again.”

Enough. This is murder. Local officials must prosecute ICE. And Congress should strip them of their immunity. https://t.co/DjQJRPLTMM — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 7, 2026



As backlash continues to grow, the FBI and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are currently investigating the scene.