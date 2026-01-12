Kristi Noem Faces MAGA Backlash for Attacking Minneapolis Victim in ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Claim

Last Wednesday, the United States of America witnessed the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. The incident was captured and shared on social media. The footage shows an agent firing three shots at point-blank range after she refused to exit her SUV and attempted to flee from the scene.

The incident sparked widespread criticism around the country, condemning the act of violence. Protests followed in Minneapolis and across several states. Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, commented on the incident and accused the 37-year-old of committing “domestic terrorism,” as per CNN.

They don’t kill you because you’re a domestic terrorist, they call you a domestic terrorist so they can kill you. — Jeremy Stamper 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇺🇸 (@jeremymstamper) January 11, 2026

Recently, Noem appeared as a guest on State of the Union, claiming that Good had “weaponized” her vehicle and tried to “attack” the law-enforcement officer, who was diligently carrying out his duty. She further claimed that the ICE agent followed his training protocol to “defend” the individuals around him and gave a textbook definition of “an act of domestic terrorism.”

She further emphasized how “you don’t get to change the facts just because you don’t like them.” Noem claimed that Good had “harassed and impeded” law officers and would dig deeper into the matter, and once again defended the ICE shooting. These comments came right after President Donald Trump insulted the deceased victim, and his supporters backed him on social media.

According to reports from Politico, the Trump administration’s immediate defense of the Minneapolis shooting seems concerning. The outlet reported how it is causing a credibility gap, and a source from the White House criticized Kristi Noem’s comment on the already sensitive situation. The source told Politico,

“Do I think it’s domestic terrorism? Yeah, I do. But it might not have been wise to say that at the outset, how [Noem] said it.”

To make matters worse, a similar incident took place in Portland, where federal agents fired shots at two individuals, one being an illegal Venezuelan immigrant, the other being a member of the Tren de Aragua gang. An official said, “I don’t know how we recover from this.”

“You don’t get to change the facts because you don’t like them.” Okay hypocrite. That’s literally what you’re doing… ICE are the real domestic terrorists. pic.twitter.com/kOpmU3qeSD — GODDESS LYRIK (@LyrikAllure) January 11, 2026

Another official called it a “highly problematic” situation and said the government should not be “remotely engaged in” it. Additionally, Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Senator, discussed a similar case from 2025 that took place in Chicago. She urged the administration to stop lying, saying,

“This pattern of ‘shoot first, then lie, lie, deny’ has to stop. The videos don’t lie.”

Likewise, netizens were not delighted to hear Kristi Noem’s comments, and one X user decided to call her a “plastic faced braindead c***.” Another X user supported it as “domestic terrorism” but from the “domestic government” and how they were responsible for the death of an “innocent” mother of three. With additional officers deployed, the situation only grows more tense.