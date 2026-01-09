Trump Signals Denaturalization Moves, Suggests US Citizenship Could Be Stripped “In a Heartbeat”

Donald Trump’s administration is all set to launch a newer and more aggressive regime to have stricter controls on immigration. As part of the bigger plan, the President has been discussing overturning naturalization, a law that has been in place for centuries.

As per USCIS, a person must meet a number of criteria, including being at least 18 years old, having a basic grasp of the English language, and being of good moral character to qualify for naturalization or the process of becoming a US citizen voluntarily.

However, the process may be at risk under the Trump administration, as reports suggest the president is planning denaturalization actions that could result in some citizens losing their U.S. citizenship.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump confirms his administration is looking into DE-NATURALIZING illegals who were given citizenship under Biden These people HATE our country, and should’ve NEVER been allowed to become “citizens” DE-NATURALIZE AND DEPORT! pic.twitter.com/AA7p6qqowe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 30, 2025



According to ABC7News, in early December 2025, the POTUS stated that he would denaturalize certain “criminals” of their American citizenship. After blaming the past government and President Joe Biden, he mentioned that he would “absolutely” denaturalize.

“We have criminals that came into our country and they were naturalized maybe through [President Joe] Biden or somebody that didn’t know what they were doing,” he stated.

“If I have the power to do it — I’m not sure that I do, but if I do — I would denaturalize, absolutely,” the 79-year-old stated.

Trump’s opinion on immigration laws has made entering the US more difficult. Additionally, he has been vehemently finding and closing the loopholes in immigration laws. Stricter rules has also made it challenging for one to stay in the country for long.

During his recent interview with The New York Times, the President doubled down on his opinion of stripping away citizenship, especially those of Somalis. “I would do it in a heartbeat if they were dishonest,” he said.

BREAKING: Trump’s DOJ to prioritize denaturalizing citizens who committed crimes or lied to obtain citizenship. pic.twitter.com/GfFjMCn5on — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2025



Trump mentioned that as of now, his administration was “examining the criteria,” while assuring denaturalization would be for other foreign groups as well.

One may note that he did not mention which groups would come into his crosshairs. “If they deserve to be stripped, I would, yes,” the President stated.

According to UNILAD, The American Civil Liberties Union mentioned that Trump’s plan to strip Americans off their citizenship is “systemic and chilling.”

“They have made U.S. citizens fearful that mistakes made years ago on their past applications could be used to target them, take away their citizenship, and destroy their lives,” the union noted.

Trump’s immigration crackdown order has led to widespread protests across different parts of the country. More recently, the Minneapolis ICE shooting led to the death of a 37-year-old mother, and to make the situation more tense, two other people were shot in Portland by federal agents.

Donald Trump’s active effort to strip certain residents of their citizenship sounds chilling, as one would live in the fear of how their application would be re-examined. However, one must remain calm at this hour of distress.