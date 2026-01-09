Federal Agents Shoot Two People in Portland; Furious Netizens Call Them ‘Domestic Terrorists’

The situation between the law enforcement and the civilians continues to escalate after another shooting incident took place. The incident was reported in Portland, just a day after an ICE agent killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis. The tragedy created a mass uproar among Americans, showcasing their anger at the unlawful use of deadly force.

As per reports from the City of Portland’s website, on January 8, 2026, the Portland Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting. The cops confirmed that the shots were fired by federal agents during an incident near Southeast Main Street.

The report further stated the Portland Police reported a distress call from a man at 2:24 p.m. who had been requesting help near Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside. Upon arrival, they found two victims, a male and a female, with gunshot wounds. Officers applied pressure to the wound, and the victims were transported to a hospital. Their current conditions remain unknown.

As of now, the incident remains under investigation. Chief Bob Day clarified that the investigation is still in the “early stages.” He understands the “heightened emotion and tension” because of the Minneapolis shooting. He said,

“We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.”

In a separate report, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson was deeply troubled by the actions of the agents. He emphasized that Portland is not a “training ground” for militarized agents and carrying “full force” comes with deadly consequences. Wilson said,

“Just one day after the horrific violence in Minnesota at the hands of federal agents, our community here in Portland is now grappling with another deeply troubling incident.”

The Department of Homeland Security wrote on X that the Border Patrol agents were performing a “targeted vehicle stop.” The passenger inside the vehicle was a “Venezuelan illegal alien” and was associated with the “pr—itution ring” and was also involved in a recent shooting.

They claimed that the driver was a member of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang. Upon identification, the driver “weaponized” his vehicle, attempting to run over the Border Patrol agents.

At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 9, 2026

Similar to the Minneapolis shooting, the law enforcement agent “fired a defensive shot” as the suspects fled the scene. They promised to release more information soon. The comments rubbed the netizens the wrong way, and an X user mockingly asked, “Did you just copy & paste your statement from yesterday?”

Since then, violent clashes have taken place in Minneapolis after armed, masked officers were seen detaining two school staff members on a sidewalk outside a school. The bystanders shouted and whistled at the authorities, and officers resorted to using pepper spray and pepper balls. Thus, forcing schools and stores to shut down.