Oklahoma ‘Batman’ Threatened To Kill Trump and Kash Patel Over Epstein Files, Then Said He Was ‘Protecting Children’ — Arrested

A man from Oklahoma, named Jacob Wray Hudson, was recently arrested for making death threats against FBI officials and other public personalities, including Kash Patel, his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, and US President Donald Trump.

According to court documents obtained by KTUL, Hudson, who refers to himself as “Batman,” shared threatening posts against the officials on Instagram between October and November 2025.

Investigation against Hudson began on November 18, 2025, after a special agent noticed a “comment of concern” against Kash Patel and his girlfriend.

“You’re both gonna be publicly executed for hurting kids,” a comment from Hudson tagging the FBI director and his girlfriend read. The court affidavit revealed he made several other posts tagging the couple as well as President Trump, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.

One of his posts from October 29, 2025, reportedly came with the hashtag “release the Epstein files” and threatened to “slap the taste outta your mouth,” referring to the political figures.

Investigators eventually found a Facebook page referencing a high school graduation in Oklahoma and suspected that the account belonged to Hudson. The FBI then learnt that the Muskogee police previously arrested Hudson in September 2025 over a burglary attempt when he tried to break into a neighbor’s home.

During the arrest, the man yelled he wanted to kill Trump and other officials over the Epstein Files, and claimed he was “Batman.”

“Hudson was yelling about wanting to kill President Trump and ‘the Jews,’” the affidavit mentioned. It further stated that he screamed ‘I am Batman,” the superhero name which was also associated with his Instagram account, during the arrest.

The FBI later confirmed the suspect’s identity by matching the arrest mugshot to a photo posted on Hudson’s Facebook page. Authorities later spoke to Hudson, who admitted that the account belonged to him and that he made the threats against the officials.

“Hudson stated that he did this because all he cares about is protecting children. While making this statement, he referenced the Epstein investigation,” the affidavit noted.

“Hudson continued and stated that he believes the American people are going to hold the FBI Director accountable after the Epstein investigation is completed,” it further added.

According to KOCO, Hudson’s brother also told investigators that the former “has very strong political beliefs which have previously resulted in Hudson being involved in fights with his family.”

KTUL reports that Hudson was born in 1988 and was a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed at Tinker Air Force Base. However, he was allegedly reported for communicating threats in violation of military justice codes. A permanent protective order was filed against Hudson in June 2023.

The Oklahoma ‘Batman’ is now facing one count of threats to impede, intimidate, interfere, and retaliate against a federal law enforcement officer, and two counts of interstate communications with a threat to injure another person.