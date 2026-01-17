Times Celebrities Didn’t Hold Back Against Sean Hannity—Including When He Was Called an ‘Idiot’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity isn’t particularly a fan favorite, which seems to bring his legacy under scrutiny. What makes him stand out starkly different from other television political commentators is his very conservative opinions, which are in complete contrast to the current political climate.

​Hannity’s assertive approach has earned him both ardent supporters and vehement critics, particularly among political figures and commentators. He has carefully cultivated favor with only a select few, further fueling debate over his role in the media landscape.

​Hannity is a frequent target for his outspoken support for Trump. Not to forget that it has been these very moments that have landed Sean in great controversies over the years. But nonetheless, it does not save Hannity from having some really strong detractors who never miss an opportunity for their nefarious statements against the Fox News host.

One of the first names that seems to top the list of people who hate Sean Hannity is definitely Alec Baldwin. The actor known for his risky temper has occasionally unleashed it to show his contempt for conservative politicians and media figures, including Trump himself. Thus, it has frequently brought him into loggerheads with Hannity, the die-hard Trump supporter.

​Baldwin has a past of calling Hannity an ‘untalented idiot’ in 2019. When the reporter ambushed him in retaliation, the actor did not step back and termed him a ‘no-talent former construction worker hack’ before walking out of WABC Radio’s show in 2006.

​Another celebrity preferring to stay at an arm’s length from Hannity definitely includes Stephen Colbert. Right after taking over as the host of The Late Show, he threw shade at Donald Trump after his presidential election victory. Besides an opening monologue termed ‘BLOTUS’, he also had some distinct remarks saved for Hannity. Colbert showed Sean’s footage complaining about how the FBI raided the office of Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Colbert shot back at Hannity and said, “What else haven’t you been telling us? That you share a barber with the LEGO man?” Stephen accused Hannity of having involvement in the Jan 6 riots at the Capitol Hill. Well, the Fox News host claimed to be very worried about the next 48 hours, right before the incident. Stephen Colbert attacked him and said, “He either had advance knowledge of the plot, or he had just eaten three Taco Bell Burrito Supremes. Either way, he knew the next 48 hours were going to bring chaos.”

​Besides opponents, Sean Hannity does not always get along with his own teammates. A prime example of it has been Megyn Kelly, who once accused him of throwing only softball questions towards the 2016 Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

​Later, on an episode of The Kelly File, Megyn spoke at length and critically said, “Donald Trump, with all due respect to my friend at 10:00, will go on ‘Hannity’ and pretty much only ‘Hannity’ and will not venture out to the ‘unsafe spaces’ these days, which doesn’t exactly expand the tent.” Of course, Sean clapped back at her the same night with a post on X, claiming that Megyn was partial towards Hillary Clinton.

​But the joke landed right back on him, since Kelly already has a detailed history of not being in the good books of the Clintons. Days later, the two hosts did a public reconciliation, but the true nature of their real equation still remains.

The list of people who have a bone to pick with Sean Hannity would be incomplete without Jimmy Kimmel. The duo is known to keep up a long-running public feud. It first started when Kimmel landed a joke on Melania Trump for her Slovenian accent in 2018.

Hannity, a die-hard Trump fan, became enraged and called Jimmy a ‘despicable disgrace’. What followed was a barrel of accusations between the two on X, up until Kimmel apologized publicly. But even now, Sean occasionally does make efforts to keep his arch-enemy in check by daring Kimmel to resume the altercation once more. Hannity has talked about it and said, “I have a lot to bring out. I was just ready, on the verge of unloading it all.”

​The two locked horns again when Jimmy Kimmel roasted an interview between Hannity and Caitlyn Jenner. In response, Sean blasted him by showing publicly footage of the comedian while he imitated Karl Malone and making sexually suggestive remarks. Hannity had further remarked, “You talk about my show, I’ll hit you back 50 times harder.”