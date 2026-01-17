Trump Mocks Emmanuel Macron’s French Accent Twice in 10 Days — “Whatever You Want, Donald”

Donald Trump has mocked French President Emmanuel Macron for the second time in just 10 days. On Friday, the President addressed a White House roundtable and recalled a phone call he had with the French leader.

Reenacting the conversation the two had, Trump began mimicking Macron’s French accent. But he did not forget to praise the leader first and announced, “I like him a lot. I hope he’s listening, because he doesn’t believe that, but I do. He’s a nice man.”

The POTUS then started bragging about how he forced Macron to lower drug prices for the US. He told the French President, “You’re not going to like this call. You’re going to have to get your drug prices up.”

Trump does what he loves most – mocking Macron: 'I said, Emmanuel, you're not going to like this talk, you have to get your drug prices up. He said "No, no, no, no I will not do that!" I said 100% you will do it'

Trump then imitated Macron’s accent and revealed that he replied, “No, no, no, no, no, I will not do that.” Switching back to his normal accent, the Republican leader disclosed that he said next, ‘Emmanuel, we’re paying 13 times more than – 13 times, not 13 percent – 13 times more than you are for this bill.’”

The 79-year-old then threatened France with his favorite weapon: tariffs. Trump recalled telling Macron, “I rattled off some numbers that are crazy. You know the numbers I’m talking about. Here’s the story, Emmanuel. If you don’t do it, I’m going to put a 25 percent tariff on all goods, wine, champagnes, and everything else coming into the United States of America.’”

Trump did not stop there. Instead, he continued to mock Macron and mimicked him once again by saying, “He said, ‘Donald, I would love to do this for you. It would be a great honor to do it.’ And that’s where it began. And I went through country after country.”

Earlier, on January 6, Trump had re-enacted the same call during a speech to the House GOP. At the time, he asserted that Macron said on the call, “Donald, you have a deal. I would like to increase my prescription drug prices by 200 per cent or whatever. Whatever you want, Donald, please don’t tell the population, I beg you.”

Trump mocks Macron over drug prices and silence in France. "Donald, you have a deal. I would like to increase the price of my prescription drugs by 200% or whatever. Whatever you want, Donald, but I beg you, don't tell the population."

Trump has mocked Macron at a time when the relationship between the US and Europe is getting strained due to the President’s obsession with Greenland.

While Trump has repeatedly made threats about taking over the Danish territory by force, European leaders, including Macron, have stated that the move would mark an end to NATO.

In December, Macron visited Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, and posted on X, “In Nuuk, I reaffirmed France’s unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland.”

He added, “Greenland belongs to its people. Denmark stands as its guarantor. I join my voice to that of Europeans in expressing our full solidarity.” However, Trump remains undeterred, and by mimicking Macron, he further re-instates his nonchalant attitude about international matters.