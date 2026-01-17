Melania Trump Files Motion to Dismiss Author’s Lawsuit — Claims She Was Never ‘Served’ Legal Papers

First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly working to dismiss a lawsuit brought against her by author and journalist Michael Wolff. According to The Irish Star, a new legal document revealed that the FLOTUS’ team claimed she was not at home and never properly “served” the papers.

They argued that the legal documents were delivered to the doorman at Trump Tower in New York, which is “not Mrs. Trump’s residence.”

In his original filing in October 2025, Wolff, who is also a Trump biographer, claimed that Melania is suing him for over $1 billion in damages unless he withdraws statements he made about the First Lady and late disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

“Mrs. Trump’s claims are made for the sole purpose of harassing, intimidating, punishing or otherwise maliciously inhibiting Mr. Wolff’s free exercise of speech,” Wolff’s suit stated.

According to Newsweek, one of the statements alleged that Melania met husband, Donald Trump, for the first time on a private jet. Wolff had reportedly then asked the President and the First Lady to testify about their relationship with Epstein under oath.

Despite their friendship in the 90s, Donald Trump has neither faced any allegations related to Epstein’s crimes nor been the subject of any investigation in connection with the financier. He has also rejected claims of wrongdoing related to Epstein and stated that they had a fallout before the financier was convicted.

However, after taking legal action, Wolff had reportedly told TMZ that he was “looking forward” to questioning the POTUS and his wife. The statement came after Wolff’s comments published in an article on The Daily Beast were taken down.

A filing for Melania Trump says that Michael Wolff’s lawsuit papers were handed to a doorman at Trump Tower, which is “not Mrs. Trump’s residence.” https://t.co/wXiTUAEuEZ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 6, 2026



The article now consists of an editor’s note, which reads, “After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article.”

“After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding,” the message continues.

“First Lady Melania Trump’s attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods. The true account of how the First Lady met President Trump is in her best-selling book Melania,” it adds.

Per The Irish Star, Melania Trump wrote about meeting the President for the first time at a New York party in September 1998. “From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark. There was something magnetic about him,” she allegedly recalled.

“His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and, seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation,” the FLOTUS wrote.

Amid the legal issues, White House communications director Steven Cheung said, “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s— and has been proven to be a fraud.”

“He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” he added.

Melania Trump made a huge error in judgement when she tried to extort Michael Wolff for $1 billion over his reporting of her connection to Jeffrey Epstein. The discovery process is going to be delicious. 😂🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/ZJbkm7XRq1 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) December 20, 2025



Meanwhile, following her move to dismiss Wolff’s lawsuit, a spokesman for Melania Trump said, “First Lady Melania Trump is proud to continue standing up to those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct.”

Her team reportedly cited “insufficient service of process, lack of personal jurisdiction, and failure to state a claim” as reasons behind filing the motion to dismiss the suit on Monday. FLOTUS’ lawyers also labelled the lawsuit “meritless.”