Donald Trump Lashes out at “Failed Woke Extremist” Nicola Surgeon 

Another day and another politician feels the lash of Donald Trump’s tongue as the US President tells the waiting world who is and isn’t in his good books.

Today, former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon was in Trump’s firing line as he hurled a vitriolic verbal volley her way.

Adding to comments he has made previously, where he described Sturgeon as a “failed woke extremist” and a “crazed leftist” who “symbolises everything wrong with identity politics,” Trump hunkered down on negative views of Sturgeon and described her as a “terrible first minister.”

Such an insult is quite tame by Trump’s notoriously high standards in the dark arts of throwing shade on his enemies, but it was enough to get the world’s media frothing at the mouth in excitement and for Sturgeon herself to quickly reply on Instagram that the “Feeling was mutual, Donnie.”

She then added, “Forever proud to represent all the things that offend your view of the world.”

The Independent reports that Trump made the comments onboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington.

Trump was obviously feeling well fed and chilled after a five day jolly in Scotland.

Playing golf, eating steak, drinking whiskey has that effect on a man.

However, when asked if his conversation with Scotland’s current First Minister John Swinney over a two-hour dinner was productive in terms of dropping the levy on Scotland’s national drink – whiskey, Trump had this to say.

“No. We really didn’t discuss it much. But I have a lot of respect for him (Mr Swinney).”

In trademark style, and proving he is the complete opposite of a statesman and diplomat, Trump then added, “I didn’t have a lot of respect for the woman that preceded him – I thought she was terrible as First Minister of Scotland.

“But I think John is doing a very good job as the first minister.”

Sources close to the target of Trump’s venom – Ms Sturgeon, explained that, “Trump’s lack of respect for women is hardly news.

“That said, the feeling was entirely mutual.”

Trump and Sturgeon’s working relationship was never what you’d call mutually beneficial. When he first became president in 2016, Surgeon wasted no time in calling him out and described his behaviour and rhetoric as “abhorrent.”

And so began a vicious game of tit for tat. Yet with Trump still very much left, right, and centre on the world’s stage as the elected leader of the free world, and Sturgeon something of a has-been, it looks like Trump is winning.

During his recent vacation in the UK to talk to Prime Ministers and open golf courses, Trump let everyone know that, as opposed to Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney is very much the President’s man.

During a speech where Trump was opening yet another golf course, he asked his new Scottish buddy to stand and told the gathered assembled, “John Swinney is a terrific guy – and loves the people this country, and we really appreciate it.

“You’re really a very special guy. Thank you very much for everything, John.”

It’s always nice to get a nod from a made man.