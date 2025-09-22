Lip Reader Reveals What Trump Told Musk at Charlie Kirk’s Memorial, Hinting at Possible Reconciliation

Charlie Kirk’s memorial took place on September 21. Besides President Donald Trump, other prominent right-wing figures like Elon Musk, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also present at the event that took place at the Arizona sports stadium.

Trump and Musk, who were previously ‘best buds’, saw their relationship fall apart once Musk left the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that he was captaining under the Trump administration. Musk laid off a large number of federal employees, citing cost-cutting and budgetary concerns.

However, Musk’s reckless politics soon led to his exit from the government and the relationship between him and President Trump turned real sour, real quick. The two had previously engaged in verbal spat on social media since last June, with the whole world witnessing their bromance falling apart.

Despite both of them saying ugly things about each other and Musk even claiming that Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files, the two gradually reached a better position and the public feuds stopped. Musk had also tried to mend the relationship, though it never returned to what it once was.

Charlie Kirk’s memorial seemed to change that as Nicola Hickling, the founder of LipReader told Irish Star. Musk had taken the seat beside Trump and they also shook hands. As the two were seen clapping. Hickling said that Trump said to Musk, “All good.”

Hickling further added, “Trump then leaned in and said, ‘I think we should stop this and say something now.” After that, “Donald turned to Dana and said, ‘Did you know about this?’” Hickling added.

Trump’s words, as revealed by the lip reader, show how he and Musk are on better terms, possibly hinting at a long-term reconciliation. Besides Musk and Trump, a large number of Kirk’s followers attended the memorial to pay their respects.

Kirk, a hardcore Right wing activist and the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on September 10 while addressing students at Utah Valley University. 22-years-old Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter, was taken into custody almost 30 hours after the tragedy. Tyler had admitted to his partner that he had had enough of what he described as Kirk’s ‘hatred’ and thus decided to take this extreme step.

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk is now sitting with PRESIDENT TRUMP at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service Charlie Kirk did what the left could never do—bring together two of the most powerful voices in America. 🙌 MAGA unites, it doesn’t divide. The left’s rage won’t stop this momentum!… pic.twitter.com/0h38Lv1nrB — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavitNews) September 22, 2025

Interestingly, Tyler comes from a MAGA-supporting family, thus contradicting claims from Trump and other Republicans that a radical leftist was responsible for the shooting. While Musk and Trump visibly bonded again at the memorial, Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen, which has naturally started raising questions.

Trump comforted Kirk’s widow Erika on stage as mourners packed the stadium. She will now take over Kirk’s organization and care for their two children.

With Trump and Musk gradually getting back on good terms, it now remains to be seen if the tech mogul gets a second entry at The White House or if he has to maintain his good relationship with the President without getting to join the administration.