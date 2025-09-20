News

Elon Musk Briefly Loses World’s Richest Man Title – Trump Probably Loved It

Published on: September 20, 2025 at 10:19 AM ET

Musk lost his world’s richest status to Larry Ellison.

Elon Musk lost the world's richest man title this September.
On September 10, Larry Ellison knocked Elon Musk from the title of world’s richest man. (Image Source: TRUMP_ARMY_/Xfeminegra/X)

September 10th must have hit Elon Musk hard when he heard the news that he was no longer the richest man in the world. Larry Ellison, Oracle’s co-founder, knocked him out of the top spot, possibly leaving him in tears.

Meanwhile, the reaction of Elon’s ex-best friend, Trump, may not contain even an ounce of sadness. He was likely smirking and thinking about his next Truth Social rant on McDonald’s order.

Ever since the two got into a public spat, they may not feel empathetic towards each other’s struggles. Musk even went ahead to start his new political party, announcing it on Independence Day.

Everyone knows Trump and Musk have been at odds since they disagreed the big, beautiful bill. Musk had argued it undermined his work at DOGE. Furthermore, Trump removed EV mandates impacting Musk’s Tesla business.


Larry Ellison, who owns 40% of the company, gained $101 billion as the stock price increased exponentially. This brought his fortune to $393 billion while Musk’s wealth was at $385 billion. However, this was a short-lived title for Ellison.

By the end of the day the share prices got down again, putting Musk back at the world’s richest person, the title he has had for almost a year now. In the next few months, Musk could also reach trillionaire status, a first, thanks to a new hefty pay check.


Musk plans to colonize Mars while also expanding Tesla to add to his current net worth. However, Tesla’s shares are unpredictable as their values dipped earlier this year.


With the news, Trump may have been thrilled seeing Larry at the top as he has been a MAGA ally. So Musk helped secure funds for the campaign for Trump, and Ellison may end up doing the same when the time comes.

Ellison has also promised to make US’ AI infrastructure as he appeared with OpenAI’s Sam Altman and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son about the new project. Trump has also supported Ellson as he responded, ‘I’d like Larry to buy it, too,’ when the rumor of Musk buying TikTok was going on.

