“What Does That Mean?” – Pope Leo Slams Elon Musk’s Enormous Paycheck and Wealth

Pope Leo XIV has shared his thoughts on Elon Musk‘s huge pay and Tesla’s new salary package for him. This comes along with his thoughts on the value of human life, family, and society. He gave his first interview since being elected in May.

He said, “Multiple factors contributed to losing this, but said one ‘very significant’ issue is the continuously wider gap between the income levels of the working class and the money that the wealthiest receive.”

Elon Musk could be the first trillionaire with his huge pay raise, and Pope Leo has pointed out the same. “What does that mean, and what’s that about? If that is the only thing that has value anymore, then we’re in big trouble,” he said during a chat with Catholic news website Crux.

Pope Leo just called out @ElonMusk’s obscene wealth: “If money is the only thing that has value anymore, then we’re in big trouble.” https://t.co/JDloOUdFWy — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) September 15, 2025

Recently, Tesla revealed a new compensation package for Musk, who is currently worth $463.2 billion. According to Robyn Denholm, Musk is a ‘unique’ chief executive, justifying his increased pay. Pope remarked on the huge wealth Musk has accumulated and how it undermines human life and its value when it comes to common people.

Tesla boss Elon Musk will receive $1tn (£740bn) pay package if he hits targets. Already the richest man in the world. Used his wealth to support Trump. Wants to fund Farage and create the same mess in the UK. Classic example of how rich buy power.https://t.co/BXV84ysTaa — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) September 6, 2025

Pope’s remarks emphasize issues with a huge pay ratio between the wealthy and the working class across the globe. Executive-to-worker pay ratios are a significant issue, he added, “For example, CEOs that 60 years ago might have been making four to six times more than what the workers are receiving, the last figure I saw, it’s 600 times more than what average workers are receiving.”

The first US-born leader of the Catholic church singled out the Tesla chief as an example of the kind of wealth he said was undermining ‘the value of human life, of the family, of the value of society’ https://t.co/vZWWA4EimD pic.twitter.com/3I3jnwTUgk — Financial Times (@FT) September 15, 2025

Musk may soon become the highest-paid executive with a 13-digit net worth. He also has shares in xAI, SpaceX, and Tesla, adding to his personal wealth. The large pay for Musk also ensures the rising value of Tesla and the optimistic future the company has so far.

Pope’s current remarks may not have an impact on Musk’s pay package, but they are contributing to global discussions and show that the corporate world has dominance over huge income ratios and no pay parity in general.