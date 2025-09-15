Trump Staffer Called Elon Musk ‘Total Fraud’ – Then Engaged in Ugly Physical Fight at the White House

Apart from his role in DOGE and the Trump administration, Elon Musk is also popular for his feud with a Trump staffer. He reportedly got into a public feud that turned into a physical altercation with the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

This started when Bessent considered overriding his decision when appointing the interim head of the IRS. According to the Washington Post, he also went to Trump to resolve the issue and pick a side, which he won, but that did not mean their fight was over. The feud had just started!

The two started arguing while walking away from the Oval Office. Bessent went on to tease Musk for his $1 trillion spending, stating, “You’re a fraud. You’re a total fraud.” Musk called him a Soros Agent in reply, taking a jab at his financial skills.

Then he shoved his shoulder into Bessent’s ribs in rugby player mode. This ended up turning into a physical fight with several witnesses who even had to intervene to stop the two. According to Trump, the two billionaires stooped so low with physical arguments.

According to an Axios insider, “It was two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing.” As usual, Karoline Leavitt tried to downplay the situation when she was questioned about it.

She stated, “There are disagreements amongst the president’s staff and cabinet sometimes, but we think that’s part of the healthy debate process,” in her X post. An insider further added that the fight was about control, not about disagreement.

Even after the fight ended, it didn’t really end for Elon as he shaded the former hedge fund manager on social media. Musk declared Bessent was working alongside someone who was in favor of the president’s impeachment.

After this, Musk was seen with a black eye, and people wondered who finally got to him. Due to their long-standing feud, many people thought it was Bessent.

However, Bessent did not confirm the speculations; he posted a vague tweet with ‘Hmmm’ and a link to an article where he had threatened a White House employee with a physical fight. In one post, Musk took a jab at Bessent and his math skills and called him out for working with the Soros group.