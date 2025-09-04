Donald Trump Claims Elon Musk Has ‘Some Problems’ – Advises Him on How to Be ‘Great’

Donald Trump is finally ready to talk about his fallout with Elon Musk months after their fallout. The President revealed what he actually thought about the Tesla CEO after their very public feud. Trump labeled the tech billionaire as “80 percent super-genius” while leaving the rest 20% to his “problems.”

The friction between Trump and Musk began after the President introduced the Big Beautiful Bill. The Tesla CEO, who always seemed to agree with Trump’s political agendas, openly disregarded the bill in public.

“This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk penned in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The billionaire dropped another bombshell right after he exited from his role in the Trump administration.

A week after his resignation, the Tesla CEO claimed that the President “is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” The post gained a lot of attention and fueled rumors. The same post was later taken down by Musk.

Surprisingly, Trump, who is quick to troll his foes on social media, held back and did not give the spectators the reactions they were expecting. A further shock came when the President kept his opinions about the feud to himself rather than trolling his former “first buddy.”

The 79-year-old recently appeared on The Scott Jennings Show, where he finally addressed the fallout. During the conversation, Trump said that Musk “got off the reservation incorrectly, and… he wished he didn’t do it.”

Regardless of what unfolded between them, the President still believes that the Tesla CEO is a “good person.” He added, “He’s got 80 percent super-genius, and then 20 percent he’s got some problems.” Trump advised his former ally to work out the 20% in order to be “great.”

The criticism did not stop there. The President said that the tech billionaire “got some difficulties” that needed to be worked on. Trump concluded his critical analysis, but admitted that he will always like him.

“But I like him, I always liked him, I like him now,” the President confessed while keeping their feud aside. He was also asked about Musk’s future with the GOP and if the two had been in touch with each other since the disagreement.

President Trump just now on Elon Musk: “Look, I wish him well. We had a good relationship and I just wish him well, very well actually.”$TSLA is up 2.5% following Trump’s statements on Elon, his Tesla vehicle and Starlink. pic.twitter.com/H7fTq5S3V9 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 9, 2025

The President replied to that while noting that Musk had a “choice” in the matter, considering he was surely not going to side with the Liberals. “So what’s he going to do, he’s gonna go with the radical left lunatics? They’re lunatics,” Trump noted. He also claimed that Musk was a “man of common sense.”

“These are two brilliant men and great Americans. I, like millions of others, really would love to see them get the band back together soon,” Scott Jennings was seen posting on X after the interview.