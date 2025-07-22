Elon Musk Shocks Fans by Launching Futuristic Tesla-Themed Diner—Is This His Next Big Move?

Elon Musk seems to be back in business after his feud with Donald Trump and his Big Beautiful Bill, which Musk initially supported but strongly protested against once out of The White House. His very public fight with Trump caused Musk a whopping set back of $20billion and also affected his investors badly.

However, Musk has now ventured out in a different business and has opened a restaurant in Los Angeles. The move has left Americans quite confused as tech expert Nathan Espinoza perfectly captured the feeling of bewilderment in his TikTok video as he said, “Why in the world is Elon Musk opening a Tesla restaurant?”

He further added, “Today, Tesla opened its first ever restaurant in Los Angeles and Elon Musk is putting the fries in the bag.” The establishment also offers a drive-in facility and given Musk’s strange obsession with the number 420, opened its gates for the first time on 4:20 PM and fans were already waiting outside to be the first ones to get inside.

Nathan, while showing the long queue outside the restaurant, said, “It’s a retro-style drive-in theater/supercharger with a full-on restaurant that serves burgers, milkshakes and popcorn. He further added, “The one thing I want to know, which nobody seems to be talking about is whether the food is good or not. That’s what matters here.”

One of the key highlights of the restaurant is that it is filled with all things tech, including “the humanoid robot, Optimus which serves popcorn, and associated merchandise for sale”, The Mirror US reported.

Someone who visited the restaurant, uploaded the menu, which included food items like Tesla burger, hot dog, tuna melt, fried chicken and waffles and grilled cheese as well as various all-day breakfast options, sides and desserts. There is also a menu specifically set for kids.

Another person who visited the place praised the place and posted on X, saying, “Elon’s diner isn’t just serving food, it’s serving vibes.” The diner’s official site mentions that it is a “Diner of the future.”

🚨 Tesla Diner Menu Just Dropped! From Wagyu chili fries to $13 burgers, open 24/7. Elon’s diner isn’t just serving food, it’s serving vibes 🍔⚡ pic.twitter.com/IMIHwCLCyb — Shohag Hossain ⚡️ (@Iammdshohag) July 21, 2025

The site further mentions, “Located in Hollywood, California, Tesla Diner is a Supercharging station, classic American diner and drive-in experience all wrapped up into one. With retro-futuristic design influences, this location offers Tesla and non-Tesla drivers alike with charging access along the historic Route 66 highway.”

It also adds, “The two-story restaurant offers 24/7 dining, so you can grab a meal any time you need to charge. Our upper level Skypad allows you to enjoy views of the city or the megascreens while you recharge. Place your order in advance or when you arrive through your vehicle’s touchscreen or dine inside.”

According to the site, there are options of watching movies and special features on either of two 66-foot LED megascreens. The site also says, “View from our Skypad or from your Tesla vehicle cabin using the Tesla Diner app. To find out what’s playing next, check your Tesla vehicle’s touchscreen.”

As Musk seems to be getting back into business and investing in a completely different sector, it now remains to be seen what the public verdict is regarding his restaurant and if the tech mogul can also become a ruler in the diner business.