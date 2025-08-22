Elon Musk Disses Trump’s Big Announcement – And It’s Fueling Another Round of Public Fallout

Who could have thought that Elon Musk would turn into Donald Trump’s biggest rival from his “first buddy” in just a span of a few months! What started off as a business-personal relationship quickly turned sour over the President’s “big, beautiful bill,” which the tech billionaire opposed.

Their very public fallout shocked a ton of people, and as it turns out, there’s no chance of the two getting back together anytime soon.

Musk is back, criticizing one of Donald Trump‘s key agendas. The Republican leader has lately been vocal about his crusade against solar and wind power. On Wednesday, he went on Truth Social to announce that he would ban all new solar and wind power projects, even though there’s a huge and growing electricity demand in America, which traditional methods might not be enough for.

“Any State that has built and relied on WINDMILLS and SOLAR for power are seeing RECORD BREAKING INCREASES IN ELECTRICITY AND ENERGY COSTS … We will not approve wind or farmer-destroying Solar. The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!!” he wrote in one of his usual Truth Social tirades.

However, Elon Musk came out to oppose him once again. Since Trump’s nearly five-minute long rant against solar power in July, the Tesla owner has been openly writing on X (formerly Twitter), how the country would benefit from the electricity source. Following the POTUS’ recent tirade, Musk once again tweeted, “Solar is the only option that scales,” responding to another user’s post.

Solar is the only option that scales — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2025

“This is absolutely short-sighted because solar is exponentially more scalable, unlike gas. So, once data center demand collides with turbine/transformer limits, solar wins on scalability. US is shooting itself in the foot,” the user wrote after the news about Trump banning these projects broke on the internet.

Just two months ago, Elon Musk wrote, “Solar power is so obviously the future for anyone who can do elementary math,” subtly taking a jab at Donald Trump.

It is to be noted that, many of the states which has seen huge solar and wind power growth in the last few years, voted for the Republican leader in last year’s election. Take Texas for example, which installed over 10 gigawatts of solar power in 2024 alone, according to The Energy Information Association.

This is more bullshit from Trump. He cuts off wind and solar—some of the cheapest forms of energy—and then blames them when energy prices going up. We said this would happen when he made his $1 billion “deal” with the oil companies. pic.twitter.com/wn1PYMatRV — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 20, 2025

While opposing the projects related to these energy sources during his cabinet in July, the President made many outlandish and misleading claims. One of them was that the wind farm poses a threat to whales. “In New England, for 50 years, they had two whales washed up. And last summer, they had 14 washed up. Now, I’m not saying that’s the wind farm that was built, but maybe it is. Probably is,” he said.

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that there’s no proven connection between offshore wind development and whale deaths.