Melania Trump Once Said ‘It’s Over,’ But She’s Still in Trump’s World – The Real Reason Will Shock You

Melania Trump has apparently owned up to what many of us already suspected: she’s married to President Donald Trump for the long haul, no matter how messy it gets. Despite speculation, First Lady Melania Trump has no plans to split from her husband even after she reportedly said, “It’s over.”

Melania’s former aide and press secretary (Stephanie Grisham) told CNN that the FLOTUS was aware of what she got herself into. Melania stayed by his side despite the president’s legal troubles, including hush money allegations involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It’s a peculiar kind of stubbornness. Melania wasn’t going to leave at that moment, according to Grisham, but had been: “Concerned about how it affected his (…) image.”

And yeah, she has stayed through indictments, affairs, and photo ops where her expressions do the talking.

Having spent years avoiding public appearances, Melania Trump’s silence has only fueled more curiosity about her. But according to Grisham, the First Lady isn’t a victim of circumstance. She added that Melania has learned to weather the storm with minimal fuss. “She’s happy, she’s got a very good life. She’s not going anywhere,” Grisham said.

During Trump’s trial over falsified business records, his former attorney Michael Cohen reportedly warned Trump that the allegations could humiliate his wife. Trump’s alleged reply was, “How long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long.” It’s the kind of remark that could sink a marriage. But clearly not this one. Grisham told CNN that the comment “rang absolutely true,” as Melania wasn’t shocked. This is a woman who has made peace with the performance of marriage. She’s chosen to stay, though sometimes women doubt why.

And staying seems to have worked for her. Melania Trump has a life of quiet luxury at Mar-a-Lago, and appears at selected events where she often looks detached. Melania’s former friend and aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, told BBC Newsnight that the marriage might be more “transactional” than affectionate. Wolkoff penned a memoir after their 15-year friendship unraveled.

Wolkoff hinted that their mutual gain is the source of her loyalty. In other words, the arrangement seems to give them both exactly what they want. She also talks about Melania’s relationship with Ivanka Trump, her stepdaughter. So, Melania Trump’s image management is essential, as has already been clarified. By that logic, the “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket means a lot, right?

