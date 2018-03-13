Trump Advised Not To Fight Stormy Daniels Speaking Out Via ’60 Minutes’ Because He’d Look Guilty, Reports CNN

President Donald Trump has been asking confidantes for advice about Stormy Daniels and has been advised not to fight Stormy, reports CNN.

President Donald Trump has been noticeably quiet on Twitter about the Stormy Daniels controversy. CNN reports that Trump has been asking for advice about Stormy from close confidantes and advisors, who have told Trump to not fight back against Daniels’ claims via her lawyer that her NDA is not valid, because such moves would make Trump appear guilty. CNN’s source alleges that it is for that reason that Trump has not been tweeting about Stormy.

When Donald Trump Jr. was asked about Stormy on Monday, March 12, the president’s son continued to eat his ice cream and tell reporters that they weren’t speaking about the Daniels topic at the moment, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Stormy’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has appeared in several interviews — like the above MSNBC interview — wherein the attorney vowed to keep fighting along with Daniels to allow her to speak freely and tell her version of events about her alleged adulterous affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007. Avenatti wondered aloud why the public hasn’t heard anything from Trump about the Daniels controversy, with the lawyer calling the situation uncomplicated and asking, “What are they hiding?”

Daniels has even placed an offer to return the $130,000 payment that she received in 2016 from Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, as reported by the New York Times. The publication notes that the payment was made to Stormy in exchange for her silence about her alleged affair with Trump. However, questions have arisen about the lack of Trump’s signature on the agreement.

As reported by CNN, Stormy’s real name is Stephanie Clifford, and her attorney argued the validity of the contract that was signed via Cohen’s private LLC prior to the presidential election. Whereas Avenatti has said unequivocally that his client had a sexual relationship with Trump, the president has denied the affair with Stormy.

Cohen claimed that Trump not only “vehemently denies” the affair but that he allegedly had no knowledge of the $130,000 payment made to Stormy. Meanwhile, CNN notes that the 60 Minutes interview that Stormy allegedly taped could potentially air on Sunday. CNN’s source reportedly said that the Stormy controversy could be more damaging to President Trump than any Russia controversy.

As reported by BuzzFeed, Trump is thinking of blocking Stormy’s interview.