Donald Trump and Melania Weren’t Always So Cold to Each Other – And This Throwback Picture Proves It

Donald Trump’s evident coldness toward his wife, Melania, has been a matter of constant scrutiny among the onlookers. While the Trumps try to maintain the facade of a picture-perfect couple, insiders have repeatedly suggested that things aren’t nearly as smooth between them as they appear. Melania’s constant straight-faced expression beside her husband, along with her distinct body language, suggests she prefers to keep him at arm’s length. Moreover, Trump’s repeated PDA moments getting snubbed by the U.S. First Lady has made a laughing stock out of him, especially on social media and viral pop culture references.

Interestingly, this brooding face has not exactly been something Melania has always put up next to Donald Trump. Well, there used to be a time when she was warmer and affectionate towards her husband.

One throwback picture from 2012 actually shows the singular moment when she allowed Donald Trump to hug her from the waist, while even Melania turned towards him and looked happier. Whether it was just something wholesome whipped up for the camera or indeed the two of them spent their happier days together, the picture was a far cry from the latest open-mouthed kiss the two of them shared at the Naval Station Norfolk event a month back on October 5.

Coming back to Melania and Donald’s current equation, it seems that the U.S. First Lady has exceptionally made herself aloof from her husband and the White House, after his second term in the Presidency. She barely makes an appearance beside him, and even if she does, her expressions, demeanor, and body language signal that she couldn’t be less interested in anything surrounding her.

Echoing similar opinions and giving a peek into what could have possibly been going wrong between the two of them, Melania’s former aide and friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, made several striking revelations in an interview with the BBC. She explained that all in all, Melania and Donald Trump’s marriage is purely transactional behind the doors of the White House, and that is precisely why there is a lack of wholesome PDA between the two of them.

Wolkoff noted that there were once some sparks of romance between them at the beginning of their marriage. Highlighting the absence of real, magical moments of love the two have shown, Stephanie said, “I do believe it was a magic moment and I also believe it was a made-for-TV moment.”

Interestingly, with Melania’s growing absence from any official trips, it has led many to believe that she still does not identify herself with the whole image of being the First Lady of the United States. However, Melania did give a peek into the clear functions she performs not just as the spouse of Donald Trump, but also as the First Lady. During her rendezvous with reporters in Egypt during her first solo trip to Africa in 2018, she had said, “I don’t always agree with what he thinks, and I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice.”

Later, during a September 2024 interview on Fox News, Melania Trump did reveal her other side, where she happens to be a devoted and loving wife to Donald Trump. Her response was a sharp contrast to the subtly rigid demeanor and body language she usually displays toward Trump. Revealing what exactly the things are that she likes about her husband, the former model said, “His being,” before elaborating, “His humor, his personality, his kindness. He’s very special. His positivity. His energy, it’s unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship.