“Nobody Cares!” Fox News Anchor Mocks Democrats Over Donald Trump’s White House Revamp

When Fox News host Johnny “Joey” Jones says something is “so stupid,” he probably thinks it is true. The Marine-turned-pundit didn’t hold back this weekend while raining down on Democrats for losing their minds over President Donald Trump‘s demolition of the White House East Wing. It’s now set to become a $300 million ballroom. Jones was making an appearance on The Big Weekend Show, where he rolled his eyes very hard. He dismissed the liberal outrage over the teardown, “Nobody cares about a section of the White House that wouldn’t matter (…) if there weren’t a (…) The West Wing.”

The text that flashed on the screen during this segment read “Ballroom Derangement Syndrome.” For the unversed, it was a jab at the “Trump Derangement Syndrome” meme. Jones claimed that when most Americans picture the White House, they think of the side shown on currency or postcards — the one ordinary people actually recognize, not the East Wing. His co-host, Tomi Lahren, seemed to find this rather funny and broke out in laughter.

On the other hand, Trump has been saying that this renovation is privately funded progress, but Democrats would call it sacrilegious any day. Sen. Elizabeth Warren told the Senate, “People told Donald Trump to cut the cost of living. Instead, he’s cutting off part of the White House for his n)…) ballroom.” Chuck Schumer likened the image of Trump with a wrecking ball to “what he’s doing to the (…) country.”

That rhetoric was laughable to Jones. He argued that if Warren didn’t care that statues of Thomas Jefferson were being toppled a few years ago, her new attachment to White House masonry was a little “rich.”

Jones argued that Democrats should focus on reopening the government rather than, as he put it, ‘crying over architecture.’ Donald Trump’s new ballroom, in the meantime, has gone from a $100 million, 650-person venue to a $300 million, 1,350-person one. It is being funded by tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Google. The president has even joked that the “sound of construction” makes him think of money.

Critics aren’t laughing, though, because a YouGov poll has found that 53% of Americans disapprove of the project, and 33% approve. As expected, GOP voters cheered Trump’s architectural ambitions.

Still, for Joey Jones, the rage misses the point. He added that if Democrats keep the government shut down going instead of doing nothing about it, Trump should “keep tearing stuff down.” He even said that the Cannon and Russell Senate Office Buildings should be demolished next. What strikes us is that for Democrats, the wrecking crews outside the White House mirror what they see as Donald Trump’s demolition of democracy. But for Fox News hosts like Jones, it’s an example of the left’s obsession with visuals. Anyway, the East Wing is now gone. And for better or worse, America keeps witnessing what is going to be built in its place.

