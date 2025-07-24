Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning to Google and Microsoft — ‘Those Days Are Over,’ He Declares While Signing 3 Executive Orders

Donald Trump doesn’t like immigrants in his country; it’s very clear by now. Since his second term began, the US President has been extremely stubborn with his mass deportation efforts. Now, he wants major tech firms like Google and Microsoft to halt overseas hiring practices.

He has accused these companies of capitalizing on what he calls “American freedoms” to hire foreign workers from countries like India and China.

Trump is also not happy about Google and Microsoft building factories abroad. Instead, he wants the firms to create jobs at home, according to an India Today report. During a high-profile Artificial Intelligence Summit in Washington, he slammed the tech industry’s “globalist mindset.”

“Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India, and stashing profits in Ireland. Under President Trump, those days are over,” Donald Trump said.

“We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That’s all we ask,” he added.

The Republican President wants the Silicon Valley and the tech industry to embrace American interests, a sense of “patriotism and national loyalty,” as he called it. He unveiled three new executive orders to further his agenda.

President Donald J. Trump speaks at the AI Summit: “America is the country that started the AI race — and as President of the United States, I’m here today to declare that America is going to WIN it.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uzGKaihsA6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 23, 2025

His first national strategy dubbed “Winning the Race” focuses on gearing up the construction of AI infrastructure in United States, while easing regulatory barriers to solidify domestic growth in the tech sector.

His second directive is all about “political neutrality.” “We are getting rid of woke,” the President clearly stated, taking aim at Biden-era diversity and inclusion (DEI) programs. He emphasized that AI tools used by public sectors should be free from ideological bias and instead focus on providing accuracy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Donald Trump didn’t really stop here, as he stressed that the term “artificial intelligence” should be changed, hinting at a possible rebranding of how the public perceives AI. “it’s not artificial, it’s genius,” he said during the convention on Wednesday.

In his third order, he talked about building the global competitiveness of AI products built in the United States. He wants to reduce the dependence on foreign supply chains and instead wants the tech companies to focus on American-made AI solutions.

His action plan not only focuses on taking out foreign workers and companies from the American game, but also beats countries like China in AI development.

