Politics

Donald Trump Wants to Rename AI—And His Bizarre Reason Has Left Everyone Speechless

Published on: July 24, 2025 at 12:39 AM ET

On Wednesday, the president of the United States revealed his administration's intentions to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in the United States in order to attain "global dominance" in the technology industry.

Shrobana Rakshit
Written By Shrobana Rakshit
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Trump claims to rename AI in latest summit
Trump claims to rename AI in latest summit. (Cover image source: Twitter)

As he unveiled proposals to cut important regulations and establish the United States as the industry leader, President Donald Trump asked a group of Silicon Valley investors and tech industry lobbyists to rebrand artificial intelligence. Trump’s AI czar, David Sacks, was among the tech CEOs who organized the AI event on Wednesday, where the comments were made.

During a summit speech, the president presented his administration’s “AI Action Plan,” which involves accelerating the nation’s AI output in the midst of a global competition for dominance in the tech industry.

“Everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. I don’t even like the name,” Trump told the crowd of tech industry folks. “You know, I don’t like anything that is artificial, so can we straighten that out, please?”

“We should change the name. I actually mean that. I don’t like the name artificial anything because it’s not artificial. It’s genius. It’s pure genius.” The president, meanwhile, has come under fire for employing AI on social media just last week without disclosing it.

Amid a global AI tech race, Trump’s contentious plan calls for slashing important environmental safety regulations in order to speed up the building of AI supercomputers in the United States. Additionally, it involves accelerating the development of AI data mining centers and increasing sales of AI technology overseas, both of which are infamously bad for the environment and have raised concerns among climate activists.

In keeping with his anti-DEI and anti-woke stances, Trump has also responded to pleas from some of his largest financial backers in the tech sector who want to counterbalance what they perceive to be liberal bias in AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini.

He made it plain that until tech companies promise to make sure their systems are impartial and free from top-down ideological prejudice, the government will not enter into contracts with them.

Trump further declared that he would further remove policies from the Biden administration that assessed dangerous AI technology using “misinformation, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and climate change,” all of which are major issues for opponents of AI.

On the occasion, he is expected to sign three executive orders related to the AI policy. In January, Trump gave his tech advisors a six-month deadline to come up with a plan for creating new AI regulations. Trump also signaled his commitment to developing AI technology during his second administration by removing the Biden administration’s AI safeguards on his first day in office.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *