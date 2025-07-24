Donald Trump Wants to Rename AI—And His Bizarre Reason Has Left Everyone Speechless

As he unveiled proposals to cut important regulations and establish the United States as the industry leader, President Donald Trump asked a group of Silicon Valley investors and tech industry lobbyists to rebrand artificial intelligence. Trump’s AI czar, David Sacks, was among the tech CEOs who organized the AI event on Wednesday, where the comments were made.

During a summit speech, the president presented his administration’s “AI Action Plan,” which involves accelerating the nation’s AI output in the midst of a global competition for dominance in the tech industry.

“Everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. I don’t even like the name,” Trump told the crowd of tech industry folks. “You know, I don’t like anything that is artificial, so can we straighten that out, please?”

“We should change the name. I actually mean that. I don’t like the name artificial anything because it’s not artificial. It’s genius. It’s pure genius.” The president, meanwhile, has come under fire for employing AI on social media just last week without disclosing it.

Amid a global AI tech race, Trump’s contentious plan calls for slashing important environmental safety regulations in order to speed up the building of AI supercomputers in the United States. Additionally, it involves accelerating the development of AI data mining centers and increasing sales of AI technology overseas, both of which are infamously bad for the environment and have raised concerns among climate activists.

The great irony: He has no fucking clue what AI is or how it works. And to counter the inevitable responses, no, neither did Biden. | Trump Administration Plans to Give A.I. Developers a Free Hand https://t.co/t2YGbDifR8 pic.twitter.com/lwVVzuPjtL — Paul Kelly (@pk500) July 23, 2025

In keeping with his anti-DEI and anti-woke stances, Trump has also responded to pleas from some of his largest financial backers in the tech sector who want to counterbalance what they perceive to be liberal bias in AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini.

He made it plain that until tech companies promise to make sure their systems are impartial and free from top-down ideological prejudice, the government will not enter into contracts with them.

POTUS DJT is always ahead of the curve. He thinks AI is a dumb name and should be changed. He’s probably right cuz you know damn well once there’s actual sentient computers they’re gonna protest being called “artificial” as discriminatory terminology.pic.twitter.com/JUbQCxONtJ — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) July 24, 2025

Trump further declared that he would further remove policies from the Biden administration that assessed dangerous AI technology using “misinformation, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and climate change,” all of which are major issues for opponents of AI.

On the occasion, he is expected to sign three executive orders related to the AI policy. In January, Trump gave his tech advisors a six-month deadline to come up with a plan for creating new AI regulations. Trump also signaled his commitment to developing AI technology during his second administration by removing the Biden administration’s AI safeguards on his first day in office.