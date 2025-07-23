‘Mathematically Impossible’— Donald Trump’s Bizarre Claims About Price Reduction Of Medicines Leaves Netizens Scratching Their Heads

American President Donald Trump has made a name for himself when it comes to making baseless claims about various political, social, and financial issues related to the country. Recently, he did the same thing regarding an issue that has infuriated both Democrats and Republicans, which is the high price of necessary medicines in the US.

On Tuesday, while addressing the issue of high drug prices, Trump promised to cut the costs. However, the degree to which he claimed he would be cutting the prices is what has raised concern on social media as netizens mentioned that those figures are absurd and can never be achieved.



Trump said, “We’re gonna get the drug prices down. Not 30% or 40%, which would be great. Not 50% or 60%. No, we’re gonna get them down 1,000%, 600%, 500%, 1,500%. Numbers that are not even thought to be achievable.”

His comment naturally caught the attention of netizens quickly who pointed out that the percentage claimed by Trump are indeed unachievable because if prices are cut by “1,000%, 600%, 500%, 1,500%” then the companies selling medications will be running in loss and they would rather have to pay customers to buy their products.

Some people decided to ask Grok, the AI chatbot on X about Trump’s claims and if they made sense. The AI chatbot clearly mentioned that what the President said was “mathematically impossible”, “total bullshit”, and “hyperbolic and not literal.”

However, Trump maintained that he apparently has a certain talent that he could use to make pharmaceutical companies lower their prices. Moreover, since American citizens often have to pay more than other countries for the same medicines, Trump signed an executive order in May to get the “most-favored nation” status regarding the prices of drugs, which would ensure that Americans pay the same price as other countries for the same medicines.

The details of the plan remain unclear and though one CEO of a pharmaceutical company did say that discussions were going on with The White House, it was mentioned that things would take time to materialize.

Regardless of what power Trump claims to have, the percentage that he said would practically be impossible to achieve, and after his words, X users had a field day regarding his comments. One user asked, “Quite a trick if he can do it. Are we going into negative numbers where big Pharma pays me to take their drugs?” Another one added, “The economics department at Wharton must be incredibly proud of this man’s fundamental understanding of basic math.”

Trump: We will have reduced drugs prices by a 1000%, 1100, 1200, 1300, 1400… Not 30 or 50%, pic.twitter.com/K8SEtElTl9 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2025

A third user said, “Cant wait fill my next zpack at cvs and leave with a stack of their money.” While a fourth one chipped in, “Getting paid to take drugs sounds awesome where do I sign up.”

With the internet reacting widely to Trump’s absurd claims of price reductions, it now remains to be seen if the President offers any further comments on this or goes ahead with making more bizarre claims about the various ongoing issues in America.