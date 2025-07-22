Trump’s Shocking Response to Question About Sexual ‘Age Limit’ Resurfaces

A controversial 2006 recording of then–future President Donald Trump joking about his sexual “age limit” is resurfacing, fueled by fresh scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The comments, made during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, have taken on new significance amid fallout from newly publicized Epstein-related documents and a detailed Wall Street Journal profile examining Trump’s connection to the late sex offender.

Old recordings of Trump’s candid appearances on entertainment programs are resurfacing. One particular exchange from 2006 has been widely shared online for its unsettling tone when viewed through today’s lens. On The Howard Stern Show, Trump spoke openly about his attraction to younger women, leading to a moment that has drawn widespread condemnation.

🚨 #BREAKINGNEWS In a Howard Stern interview Trump said he doesnt have a age limit on sex, however he wouldn’t have sex with 12 year old. 13 and above is Trumps standards. Epstein’s best friend. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nVZVYXqIKu — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) July 21, 2025

“Do you think you could now be banging 24-year-olds?” Stern asked during the broadcast. “Oh, absolutely! I have no trouble,” Trump replied. When Stern pressed further, Trump doubled down: “I have no problem.” Co-host Robin Quivers then asked directly if Trump had a lower age limit, prompting an awkward response that quickly went off the rails.

“If I- no, no, I have no age- I mean, I have an age li—,” Trump began before cutting himself off. “I don’t want to be like Congressman Foley, with, you know, 12-year-olds.”

While the remark was framed as a joke, it has resurfaced in an era where public figures face heightened scrutiny over past comments. Critics say the exchange now shows a pattern of behavior that merits renewed attention, particularly given the ongoing fallout from the “Epstein Files.”

In recent weeks, Trump has tried to downplay growing speculation surrounding his decades-long acquaintance with Epstein. He dismissed the renewed interest in their relationship as a “Democratic hoax,” railing against media reports and blasting some of his supporters for engaging in conspiracy theories.

The uproar intensified after The Wall Street Journal published a feature that included a curious note allegedly linked to Trump and Epstein, a note Trump denied writing and launched a $10 billion lawsuit against the publisher and the reporters.

The disputed note, which the report said was tied to a birthday message for Epstein, featured a cryptic dialogue. “Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?” one line read, attributed to Trump. “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the note concluded. The former president called the suggestion that he authored such lines “fake and defamatory.”

Trump, for his part, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his past associations and maintains that media reports linking him to Epstein’s crimes are politically motivated. Trump’s former ally Elon Musk got the ball rolling when he claimed on X that the President is in the Epstein files yet to be publicly released.

More than two dozen women have publicly accused former President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct spanning several decades, allegations he has repeatedly denied. The claims range from groping and unwanted kissing to assault, with some incidents allegedly occurring at his properties or during public events.

High‑profile accusers include writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a civil judgment against Trump in 2023 for sexual abuse and defamation, and several women who came forward after the 2016 release of the “Access Hollywood” tape during his first presidential campaign.

Prior to his historic and successful presidential campaign, Trump made history as the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes, after a New York jury found him guilty on all 34 counts in a scheme to illegally sway the 2016 election by arranging a hush‑money payment to a adult actress Stormy Daniels who claimed she had a sexual encounter with him.