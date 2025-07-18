Donald Trump Takes a Shocking U-Turn on Epstein Case—Demands ‘Pertinent’ Files to be Released

President Donald Trump has made an absolutely shocking 180-degree turn on the Jeffrey Epstein case, which has thrust his most loyal fans into a downward spiral that is deserving of a popular TV finale.

Trump gave Attorney General Pam Bondi orders on Thursday night to ask the court for permission to make grand jury testimony about the infamous sex trafficking probe into the late financier open to the public. Mind you, this is the same Donald Trump who once swore to expose Epstein’s alleged network. He’s now talking about the entire situation as a “scam,” which has become a word he is using far more frequently than his earlier catchphrase of “fake news.”

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to court approval,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This SCAM perpetrated by the Democrats should end, right now!”

Bondi, a Florida firebrand and Trump’s longtime ally, reacted quickly, saying, “President Trump, we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.”

The details of any unsealed testimony are still not known, regardless of the fact that this could feel like the moment Epstein truthers have been waiting for. Conspiracy theorists who were hoping to link well-known people to Epstein’s crimes found themselves dealt a rude awakening when the DOJ recently said that there is no “client list.”

Donald Trump’s MAGA Base Reels

The way Trump seems to react to the backlash from his base, meanwhile, is honestly never before seen. He targeted former fans who kept asking for answers in his social media tirade on Wednesday night.

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work,” Donald Trump fumed. “Don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

For the first time, Trump has drawn an explicit political line, and it is not against the opposition party, but in opposition to members of his movement after he called the Epstein spirit a “hoax” and the people who support it “stupid and foolish.”

🚨BREAKING: TRUMP IS ON A TOTAL POLITICAL SUICIDE MISSION! Trump: “I call it the Epstein hoax.” “It’s all been a big hoax. It’s perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans, and foolish Republicans fall into the net… They’re stupid people.” pic.twitter.com/Ai0aAjslQH — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 16, 2025

Among those who were taken aback by the turnabout? Riley Gaines is a conservative firebrand.

Gaines, who was once an unwavering ally of Donald Trump and an integral part of his inner policy circle, publicly attacked the president: “Was it stupid & foolish when he campaigned on releasing the files?” she wrote on X. “Why on earth is he doing this?” Her critique is persuasive. Earlier this year, she stood beside Trump as he signed his trans sports executive order.

What’s Actually in the Epstein Files? And Why Now?

The sudden shift in focus looks like a bid to contain the ever-growing MAGA fixation on Epstein, which some insiders worry has turned into a political liability. Before the GOP convention, Trump, who is already dealing with a number of legal issues and has a low independent approval rating, could be trying to shift the focus of the conversation.

Yet, it’s also possible that there won’t be much in the files. Epstein wasn’t keeping a client list, was not murdered, and had no proof of prominent figure blackmail, based to the DOJ’s unsigned memo from last week.

If true, the release of grand jury documents might be less of a bombshell and more of a mic drop.

Throwback to when Trump said he would release the Epstein client list if elected. pic.twitter.com/a1cxWf8oxe — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 8, 2025

Still, Donald Trump’s timing (and tone) is nothing short of tectonic, given that MAGA infighting has reached an all-time high of chaos and that influencers like Dan Bongino and Alina Habba have previously hyped the Epstein angle.

It remains to be seen if this gambit puts out the fire or fuels the conspiracy even more.