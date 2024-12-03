Doctor Opens Up About Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba’s Alleged Plastic Surgery: "It Doesn't Hurt..."

Since joining Donald Trump's legal team in 2021, Alina Habba has become one of the former president's most visible defenders. But though her performance as a lawyer has seen mixed reviews, it is her changing looks that have generated much public interest and fevered speculation regarding plastic surgery. Dr. Dan Yamini is a board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon at the Visthetic Surgery Institute and the Medspa. He recently weighed in with his observation about Habba's changes.

"She appears to fluctuate in weight and looks leaner and more chiseled in some pictures," he said but implied there might be more to it. Habba could have had several other surgeries, such as buccal fat removal "to create more hollowed cheeks and more defined cheekbones and jawline." The star-popular procedure is far from the only operation Dr. Yamini thinks Habba could have undergone.

Some indications exist of Botox use, citing that her facial muscles barely ever animate when she is out in public. "She is also likely using facial fillers for her cheeks, chin, lips, laugh lines and marionette lines," he added. Most notably, Dr. Yamini proposed evidence of rhinoplasty. He referred to the "sharp, defined, and irregular cartilages of the tip and middle of her nose," as per The List.

People have compared Habba's developed appearance on social media to that of Trump's family members. "Can someone please tell why the so-called Attorney Alina Habba makes sure she looks like Melania Trump every day? Is she hoping that she'll replace Melania," one user asked on X. Comparisons have also been made with Ivanka Trump, whose likeness many have said her transformation seems rather overtly contrived in order to further encapsulate the look of the Trump women, as per Nicki Swift.

Interestingly, Habba has been remarkably candid about the role her appearance has played in her career trajectory. "I don't think I'd be on TV or sitting here if I didn't look the way I look. I think I caught attention, I'm very honest about that, I don't mind," she said during an appearance on the PBD Podcast. At one point, she even let her guard down and said: "Somebody said to me, 'Alina would you rather be smart or pretty' and I said 'Oh easy, pretty. I can fake being smart.'"

While Habba acknowledged the advantages of her appearance, she insisted that she didn't get her job with Trump because of how she looked. "It doesn't hurt to be good-looking in this world, in the PR world, on TV," she pressed while claiming to have been hired based on merit. "People think President Trump hired me because I was good-looking. That is absolutely not the case."

Of course, her transformation goes beyond any surgical enhancements that may have taken place. Since signing on with Trump, Habba has amplified her overall presentation, trading in the mousy brown shoulder-length hair for a glossier, longer version with golden highlights. The makeup is also much more polished and camera-ready these days.