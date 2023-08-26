Kylie Jenner Visited Rumored Beau Timothee Chalamet’s Beverly Hills Mansion in Her $200K Mercedes Maybach

Kylie Jenner and her rumored boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet seem to be spending some quality time together lately. Jenner was spotted at the Dune actor’s stunning Beverly Hills mansion. She was seen entering and leaving his home in her $200K worth Mercedes Maybach 600. This rendezvous suggests that perhaps their romance is still blooming.

The Daily Mail reports that The Kardashians star was out for a trip shopping before she dropped in for a visit at Chalamet’s place. She sported a casual white crop top with a round neck followed by some classic jeans to match the aesthetic and also wore a black face mask.

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner is pictured arriving at Timothee Chalamet's home https://t.co/RBXvxQpNKo pic.twitter.com/C6IjrhtZAa — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 25, 2023

Her footwear as usual was on point. Jenner wore some chic black sandals with an open-toe. Her long and luscious hair was left free instead of the bun that she prefers to wear in public. But Jenner wasn’t alone while she was on a drive around the prestigious neighborhood. She was accompanied by strict security who were reportedly in ‘Black Escalades’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still seeing each other despite some sources claiming the reality star was “dumped” by the “Call Me By Your Name” actor . pic.twitter.com/k1Is6fFJgZ — The Journal Post (@thejournalpost) August 23, 2023

Although there were rumors of the two going their separate ways, sources close to them have confirmed that their love story is very much alive and kicking per Daily Mail. Claims before confirmation were that the Wonka actor reportedly ‘dumped’ Jenner. But, TMZ debunked these rumors. Things between the pair are “cool and they’re still an item,” the sources said while further noting that “any reports that say otherwise are false.” One strongly urged fans of the famous personalities to “not believe everything they read,” as they might get misinformed about the situation.

Update on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s romance, according to @etnow:



"Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can. Kylie’s busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other. They’re keeping… pic.twitter.com/nHlWnpXpuk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 16, 2023

The rumored pair are being very diligent and successful in keeping their ‘love life’ quite private from prying eyes. They often meet under secretive measures to prevent any form of ‘paparazzi’. The last time they were spotted together grabbing some divine tacos together near Chalamet’s home. Since then, they haven’t once been seen near each other. This is a clear representation of how much the two value privacy and the kind of extreme lengths they’re going to keep this relationship between themselves.

timothée chalamet and kylie jenner spotted in France pic.twitter.com/Hcz6BUatky — oxyJEN🇧🇪 (@beecuyazs) August 18, 2023

At present the two haven’t gone official with their rumored “love” for each other. In April, sources from People confirmed that they’re just ‘hanging out’ and ‘getting to know each other’ in the process. One source even mentioned Jenner's severed relationship with the father of her children, Travis Scott. And recall the fact that she “spent her holidays in Aspen with her family.”

In addition to this, the source also comments on the possibility of whether or not the chance of Jenner and Scott reuniting existed. “They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship” concluded the source at the time.

