When Kylie Jenner Fans Were Surprised to See Her 'Real Face' After Plastic Surgery in Unedited Video

Fans were once convinced that Kylie Jenner had 'gone under the knife' when a teaser for Season 3 of The Kardashians dropped, featuring the beauty mogul in a short clip without any filters, exposing her 'real face.' Fans quickly compared her angular jaw and fuller lips to those of a 'ventriloquist dummy.' The teaser showcased the Kardashian sisters sitting in front of a vanity mirror while narrating their drama. An ardent Reddit fan of the Kardashians shared a screenshot from the teaser featuring Jenner and called it a 'jump scare,' as per The US Sun.

A picture of Kylie Jenner from an event. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Fans criticized her facial appearance, and one fan wrote, "What the h**l???? Look at that upper lip!?!?!" A second fan commented, "I think it says a lot about how botched she is that she still looks this insane even with all the show filters and blurring." A third remarked, "This is the worst one I’ve seen." A fourth viewer asked, "Is this actually real?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Another fan criticized the Kardashian-Jenner clan's propensity to get many (alleged) cosmetic surgeries done. "You don’t HAVE to get every cosmetic procedure known to man. This is all so unnecessary," the fan exclaimed. "I can’t believe this is real," stated another fan. Calling out Jenner's facial features, someone also commented that the reality star has gone overboard with fillers and surgery. One fan commented, "Always overdoing it on plastic surgery." Another follower assumed: "Either filler or implants in that jaw." A third fan remarked skeptically: "Has her jawline always looked that sharp?"

Kylie Jenner reveals she hasn’t gotten a lot of plastic surgery:



“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face.” pic.twitter.com/0qmgCwYZRx — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 18, 2023

Jenner has previously discussed her cosmetic procedures in an exclusive interview with Homme Girls magazine. The interviewer addressed her plastic surgery rumors and asked, "When you were younger you spoke a lot about your lips as a source of insecurity. Then you took that insecurity and created an empire. Can you talk about navigating that?" Jenner replied, "I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that she had undergone a 'lip filler' procedure in the past without regrets. "I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute," Jenner explained.

Jenner also opened up about how her perspective on beauty has evolved since having kids. She said, "It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me." In July 2018, the 25-year-old reality star surprised fans when she announced the removal of all her fillers but shortly after, Jenner reverted to getting lip fillers again.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.