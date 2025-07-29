Bride’s Dad Wanted to Leave the Wedding and Go Home—But the Reason Behind His Drama Will Leave You Cracked Up

A Missouri father of the bride has gone viral on social media. Well, his social batteries ran out on the most important days of his life. His hilarious take on wanting to leave the wedding has gone viral. The video has gotten over 15 million views on TikTok.

Fathers usually have a funny take on weddings, whether it’s speeches or giving away the daughter. He had a dramatic way of expressing how he wanted to leave the wedding and go home.

Justice and Willie Javkson got married on July 19 when this funny moment happened. The mother of the bride, Courtney, was talking to the wedding guests. On the other hand, Chad was lying on the floor.

This was his reaction to his social batteries coming to nil. Chad was staring at his wife through the glass door, and his head was pressed against it. His daughter, Justice, revealed it was a long day, and most people had already left, but some were still there.

It was an emotional and exhausting day for her dad, and he just wanted to leave. However, she found him funny with his shenanigans. What makes this more funny is that usually her dad likes to socialize and her mom has to drag him out, as reported by People.

However, that day it was reversed, and he wished to leave. Maybe this was a return favor for all the times she had to drag him out of the events. During this moment, the bride’s friend was able to capture his reaction in a funny clip.

Later, she shared it with a caption saying,, “When mom is a little social butterfly, but dad’s ready to leave.” The video is going viral, and four million people have liked it. We’re sure many dads share this emotion when it comes to social events. Many are prone to wanting to leave early or just to Irish exits.

People commented on the video with sarcastic takes. One told them to take him home since “he’s TIRED”. Another one said this can be shown a”s proof of him being dramatic in future”. One user pointed out his “puppy eyes.” Some people are more prone to social batteries running out at weddings and in his case, it seems valid.