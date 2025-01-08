Blake Lively’s ‘Nightmare to Work With’ Reputation Goes Viral Amid Legal Feud with Justin Baldoni

A 2017 clip of Armie Hammer has resurfaced on the internet and sparked debate over Blake Lively. Social media users have started questioning Lively’s on-set behaviors. This is happening just as she’s facing legal battles with Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us, director and co-star.

The clip from Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been going viral which typically discussed Lively’s behavior. The episode featured Hammer along with comedian Chelsea Handler. The video shows how Hammer was hesitant when asked to name the “biggest diva” on the sets of Gossip Girl.

Chelsea Handler and Armie Hammer explaining how much of a NIGHTMARE Blake Lively is to work with! pic.twitter.com/aTErKuCmrr

Armie Hammer, who appeared in the 4-episode arc of the hit series in 2009, answered after a long pause. He said, “Let me just say that was a tough show to film, and I didn’t end up actually filming all of the episodes I was supposed to because it was such a tough filming,” and added, “It was also like, ‘Get him out of here.’”

Andy Cohen, the host, held on to the statement and pressed for more details. Cohen asked Hammer who his love interest was on the show. “Blake,” Hammer reluctantly answered. Handler replied, “Sounds like she was the problem,” to which Cohen echoed, “It sure does, Chelsea. That’s exactly what I was thinking.” Hammer awkwardly replied, “No, no, that’s not what I’m saying.” The entire conversation left the viewers shocked and questioning.

Armie Hammer said Blake Lively was a diva to work with in 2017 during Gossip Girl. Blake Lively is suing Justin Baldoni over production of It Ends With Us. Of course let’s not forget Armie’s cannibalism scandal. pic.twitter.com/1N4OtmMbB5 — BlueBayNetwork (@BlueBayNetwork) January 8, 2025

The clip resurfaced and quickly went viral. The timing, however, couldn’t be worse as Lively is already dealing with serious accusations from Baldoni. Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexually harassing and running a smear campaign against her. She also allegedly accused him of creating a hostile work environment during the shoot of It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively, in her earlier reports, mentioned how Baldoni wanted to improvise on kissing scenes and asked inappropriate questions regarding her sexual life. Recently, Blake Lively’s lawyers have issued a statement that was released on January 7.

The new statement said, “Ms. Lively’s federal litigation before the Southern District of New York involves serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation, backed by concrete facts. This is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation. As alleged in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set.”

The statement that Lively’s lawyers issued also mentioned Baldoni’s lawsuit filed on December 31. Her lawyers said that his response was meant to “launch more attacks against Ms. Lively since her filing.” The statement also added, “While we go through the legal process, we urge everyone to remember that sexual harassment and retaliation are illegal in every workplace and every industry. A classic tactic to distract from allegations of this type of misconduct is to ‘blame the victim’ by suggesting that they invited the conduct, brought it on themselves, misunderstood the intentions, or even lied. Another classic tactic is to reverse the victim and offender and suggest that the offender is actually the victim.”

“These concepts normalize and trivialize allegations of serious misconduct,” concluded the statement. “Most importantly, media statements are not a defense to Ms. Lively’s legal claims. We will continue to prosecute her claims in federal court, where the rule of law determines who prevails, not hyperbole and threats.”