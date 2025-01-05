Hollywood Comeback: Armie Hammer Reveals About Turning Down Jobs After Sexual Assault Scandal

Armie Hammer talks about returning to working in films following his sexual assault allegations. The Hotel Mumbai actor said that his career is picking up so much that he had to decline job offers. In a recent interview with Your Mom’s House podcast, he shared, “I’m turning down jobs. My dance card is getting pretty full.”

Hammer was accused of sexual assault by several women and was ostracised by Hollywood in 2021. There were claims of sharing violent, cannibalistic fantasies as well. However, the actor denied the allegations, but admitted to cheating on his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, following which he lost on job opportunities and was also later dropped my WME talent agency.

Excellent Podcast/Interview for @armiehammer just Loved it ! and the news (for me) about those two new projects plus his comment about after all the time passed he’s got to Reject some work offers ! 🙏🙌💪💙😻 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/vnci5XQljX — Martha16 (@Martha125489081) January 3, 2025

Turning a new page, the actor now lives in a tiny apartment, has turned a podcaster and is attempting to make a comeback into the industry. Speaking about his return, he said, “The worm is turning, it takes time. It’s slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, ‘Man, that guy got f****d.’ And that feels really good. It’s really encouraging.”

He added, “That first job that I turned down after four years of this sh**, I mean, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had.” Hammer also discussed the sexual assault scandal that led him to the break in his career. “The world seemed like it was falling apart, and people were just deeply unhappy with their own lives. And then this salacious story comes around where this actor wants to murder and eat people. And all of a sudden, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this is so much more fun to focus on than the fact that I can’t leave my living room.”

Armie Hammer Says His Acting Career Has Picked Up So Much He’s ‘Turning Jobs Down’. after three years in industry exile following sexual assault allegations. pic.twitter.com/XBKmtyeXM1 — Favs Pop Culture (@favspopculture) January 2, 2025

“I think somewhere deep down, subconsciously I wanted to get caught,” he admitted. “I so did not relate to the image of me that was out there in the public of ‘Look at them (Hammer and his wife). They’re like the Ralph Lauren family. They’ve got the perfect life and the perfect house and the perfect kids,’” he revealed, stating that he “felt like an alien.”

He also recalled his working experience with David Fincher on The Social Network and Guy Ritchie and Henry Cavill in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. He described his working experience with Fincher as “scary” as he knows “how to do every single person’s job better than they do.” “And if you are doing your job well he doesn’t talk to you or he ignores you because he’s like, ‘You’re doing your job. That’s what you’re here for. Go do your job.’ And if you fuck up, he’s gonna whip his head over and look at you and you want to die,” he added, mentioning that the Seven director was one of the smartest people that he has ever worked with.

Throwing light on his career as a podcaster, Hammer said that the platform allows him to have “uncomfortable conversations,” adding, “I’m doing it on my terms and I’m doing it authentically as myself.”