MAGA Backlash Grows as Trump Stands by Pam Bondi—Claims She’s Doing a ‘Fantastic Job’ Amid Epstein Files Fallout

On Saturday, President Donald Trump defended the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, amid the conservative backlash rising over the way the files are being handled in the Justice Department, which is related to the late financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Donald Trump wrote a lengthy post on Truth Social, criticizing his own followers for targeting Pam Bondi concerning the absence of promised disclosures about the alleged client list of Epstein’s.

“They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote. “We’re on one team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.”

Internet has gone wild as posts demanding Pam Bondi’s resignation keep on escalating. One of the many posts on X read, “Trump just posted this defending Pam Bondi and claiming that the “Epstein files” were created by the Democrats. He’s lost it.” Three clown emojis followed.

FBI, DOJ debunk ‘client list’ theory

Following this controversy, a joint memo was released Monday by the Justice Department as well as the FBI, saying the lack of evidence supporting the client list’s existence and the same for any blackmail material, as well as that which is allegedly connected to the sex trafficking network of Epstein.

This memo reaffirmed, before coming to the bottom line, that Epstein died by suicide in federal custody in 2019 and stated that over 300 gigabytes of data were yielded for a cover-up.

This particular findings eventually angered several right-wing commentators. The tech billionaire and also the former ally of Donald Trump, Elon Musk mocked Bondi with memes, and Jack Posobiec and Laura Loomer accused her as well for misleading the public. Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist wrote, “Next the DOJ will say Jeffrey Epstein never existed.”



MAGA influencers are circling Pam Bondi like vultures, blaming her to shield Trump from the Epstein fallout. But here's Trump defending her, dumping on the very people licking his boots. Once again: Loyalty in, humiliation out. When will the MAGA grifters learn? pic.twitter.com/nmf0A5uX5E — Vincinnatus 🇺🇸🐊 (@Vincinnatus) July 12, 2025

Promises and walk-backs

Bondi previously raised expectations among people by saying to the reporters that the “client list” was “sitting on my desk to review”. However, later on she clarified at the White House that her statement referred more broadly to Epstein-related documents, which surround the files connected to the other high-profile investigations like that of John F Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Rift within the Trump Administration

Reports say that there have been rising tensions within the administration, which revolve around the disputed between Dan Bongino, the FBI Deputy Director and Pam Bondi. Despite the fact of Bondi previously saying that new evidence would come up but as per the DOJ, no further disclosures are forthcoming.

Among all the unreleased materials comes several explicitly messages and also over 10,000 files that officials are of the view, that they are sealed to protect the victims.

Talking about the memo, it was unsigned but bore both the FBI and DOJ logos. And the critics within the Trump administration, including Director Kash Patel and Bongino, have maintained on a public note that Epstein’s death was a suicide.

For one reason and one reason only, Jeffrey Epstein continues to trend: The President of the United States is a pedophile and it is being covered up by the White House, AG Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. 😳👇pic.twitter.com/rLy4aMo9gI — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) July 12, 2025

Besides, the DOJ warned that “perpetuating unfounded theories” concerning Epstein does a disservice to the victims and also undermines efforts to counter child exploitation. Eventually, he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking in July 2019 and was found dead a month later in a New York jail. His death ended the prospects of a trial, which further fueled the conspiracy theories and speculation that persist to this day.