Donald Trump Goes Off the Rails Again—Rants About Obama’s White House Decor During Press Meet

President Donald Trump is an unpredictable man, and he just proved it yet again in a recent press conference at the White House. Trump was being quizzed with a series of questions, including being asked about Tulsi Gabbard’s criminal referral to the Department of Justice. When a reporter asked who he thought should be investigated, Trump launched into a rant, blaming former President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, James Comey, and other officials, claiming they were behind the “Russia hoax.”

Suddenly, the 79-year-old completely went off topic and started talking about how much nicer the White House looks now compared to when Barack Obama served as the 44th president of America from 2009 to 2017. Donald Trump said, “This room is more beautiful now… I put up pictures that were in storage for 100 years. We even have the Declaration of Independence in here now.”

As per The Irish Star, the abrupt shift in topic came amid growing questions about Trump’s health. During the same press conference — held with Filipino President Bongbong Marcos — a reporter repeatedly asked Trump, “How’s your health?” Trump didn’t respond, and White House staff soon ended the event, telling reporters to leave the room.

The silence sparked concern online. Some critics on X (formerly Twitter) questioned why Trump avoided answering. One user wrote, “He never stops talking—until someone asks about his health. Why the silence, Donald?”

Another said, “He can talk endlessly about witch hunts and nonsense, but freezes when asked about his health. That silence says more than his rants ever could. He knows it’s not just political decline—it’s physical and mental too.”

Recently, speaking on her weekly show on YouTube called “Trump Trolls Trump,” President’s niece, Mary Trump, who is known to be the Republican candidate’s top hater, highlighted several incidents that, in her view, point to growing cognitive decline.

Mary, who is a psychologist, writer, and philanthropist, is the daughter of Trump’s brother Fred Trump Jr. She has long warned about her uncle’s psychological state, stopping short of making a formal diagnosis—but said the signs are becoming harder to ignore. “Forgetfulness, confabulation, false memories, misattributing major events—these aren’t just slip-ups,” she said. “They’re red flags.”

These remarks follow a recent doctor’s note revealing Trump has chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common condition in older adults that can cause swelling and discomfort in the legs. Many had noticed Trump’s swollen ankles in recent weeks. American attorney and Republican politician Liz Cheney has also claimed in several interviews that he is ” unfit, unstable and dengerous.”

“Trump is not an acceptable alternative. He is not the lesser of two evils. He is a completely unfit man for office.” – Liz Cheney to Rachel #Maddow with the most basic fact of the 2024 casepic.twitter.com/uY3LK2meZA — TrumpsTaxes (@trumpstaxes.com on bsky) (@TrumpsTaxes) December 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Trump’s physical assessment claimed he was in “excellent health” in April, as he is recorded to be 6 feet 3 inches and weighs around 224 pounds. Considering that POTUS is almost turning 80 in 2026, he’s managing the stress that comes with his position quite well.

Meanwhile, even though Donald Trump’s mental and physical health has been a longstanding topic of discussion since he returned to power in January 2025, when it comes to his taste for interior design, it’s as tacky as ever, not according to us but users on social media.

The Oval Office ( known for its shape), which is the president’s formal workspace, is filled with gold from top to bottom, including gold-accented side tables supported by eagle bases, a gallery wall with portrait frames, and flashy decorations near the fireplace.

Trump made the Oval Office look like Liberace died in a Motel 6 and they spray-painted everything gold to cover up the sadness. Nothing says ‘I peaked on AliExpress’ like fake luxury and Dollar Tree Versailles vibes. pic.twitter.com/n22gkj85xJ — Agent Self FBI (@RetroAgent12) May 1, 2025

We all know that Trump chooses to be deliberately extravagant with his choices and likes to flaunt an over-the-top PR image, lifestyle, and political ideology. However, his choices in the selection of colours and design don’t seem to sit well with many people on X. “Gaudy and tacky AF, just like Trump is,” one user wrote when the images went viral.

On the contrary, Barack Obama had the same room done up with neutral wallpaper and limited the artwork to portraits of American founders like Alexander Hamilton and George Washington. This subtle, formal, and classy option looked fabulous in photos.

Every president gets to have the Oval Office redecorated in a manner of their liking. Trump obviously has an infatuation with gold, which symbolizes wealth and power. Compare the same scene with when Obama was in office below, it’s much more subdued. pic.twitter.com/rrv9jMHhMn — Ray Loewe (@rloewe65) April 8, 2025

For context, the Oval Office, which was built during the West Wing expansion in 1909, was designed in its one-of-a-kind oval shape as a nod to the White House’s Blue Room. The idea for the shape dates back to President George Washington, who used an oval-shaped room for formal receptions—a symbolic way to honour the office of the presidency. ( via White House Historical Association).

Who do you think did a better job in the beautification of the infamous White House office? Trump or Obama? Let us know!