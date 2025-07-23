Donald Trump and Epstein Joked About Affairs With Married Women ‘Because It’s So Wrong’—Epstein’s Brother Makes Shocking Claim

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, recently called in CNN, and in that interview, he offered an inside glimpse into the friendship between Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump.

According to Mark, the late financier and the President shared a candid relationship. Mark also disclosed that Trump reportedly joked with Epstein about sleeping with married women, saying, “because it’s so wrong.” This gives a glimpse of their friendship. It also raises new questions about Trump’s judgment and moral compass.

Mark Epstein was on Erin Burnett OutFront, and he recounted a private in-flight conversation that he overheard between Trump and his deceased brother. He said Epstein asked Trump about his habit of sleeping with married women, and Donald Trump replied because it’s so wrong. The joke indicated the familiarity and ease in conversation that is not seen between casual friends.

Mark emphasized that such a personal and illicit conversation can not take place with mere acquaintances, as there would be a chance of offending the other party, but between friends, it is a joke that is plausible to take place.

The White House is consistently trying to downplay Trump’s ties to Epstein. Press Secretary Steven Cheung has called Mark’s claims “false.” He also said that President Trump kicked Epstein out for being a creep. However, President Trump also gave alternating statements about his relationship with Jeffrey. In 2019, he said that he was not a fan of Epstein, but in 2022 called him a terrific guy who shared his affinity towards younger women.

BOMBSHELL: Epstein’s BROTHER confirms Trump was in Epstein‘s office “numerous times” and calls the White House denial a “blatant lie…They were good friends.” Trump even bragged: “I sleep with so many married women because it’s so wrong.” https://t.co/Cc2mbf1QLX — @onoso.bsky.social (@dotNoso) July 23, 2025

This isn’t the first time there are reports of closeness between Trump and Epstein have resurfaced. In 2024, there were tapes released where Epstein called Donald Trump his closest friend for 10 years. There are other sources that remember both of them attending parties together in Palm Beach and New York.

There is also a recently unearthed birthday album from 2003. It includes a message allegedly from Trump to Epstein. It is framed by a sketch of a naked woman and signed by Trump. The sketch has certain statements that suggest there are some shared secrets between the two. Trump has denied authorship of any such letter and threatened a lawsuit. However, there are many who find the evidence compelling.

Lookie here: “for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, friends created a book of bawdy letters. One was from Donald Trump.” Trump wrote while signing off, “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy birthday— and may every day be another wonderful secret.” pic.twitter.com/nBCGQXxacu — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) July 17, 2025

Mark Epstein’s revelations come at a time when there is a surge in attention on the Epstein and Donald Trump relationship.

The Trump administration has refused to release any more files on the Epstein case. They have even said that the whole thing is a hoax and anyone believing in such reports is weakling.

Critics argue the personal humor displayed in such private exchanges further undermines Trump’s moral credibility.

Comedian Jordan Klepper on The Daily Show gave an insight. He said Trump ignored glaring red flags for the sake of charismatic spectacle.

Social media erupted after Mark’s remarks aired. Users on X condemned the offhand joke. They are calling it “a disturbing peek into a friendship built on inappropriate humor.” Many are criticizing the moral bankruptcy displayed.

For Trump’s core voters, the revelations may fuel long-simmering doubts. Detractors see the joke as another sign that Trump is both dismissive of ethical lines and too comfortable surrounding himself with scandal-ridden figures.