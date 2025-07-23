Trump Is in a ‘Ton of Trouble’- Data Expert Reveals the Surprising Reason

Six months into his second term, President Donald Trump is grappling with some of the weakest approval ratings of any modern leader. Fresh polling data shows his net approval rating steadily declining, painting a bleak picture for an administration already struggling to regain momentum. Analysts say these numbers highlight growing dissatisfaction across a wide range of issues that once formed the backbone of Trump’s political appeal.

CNN analyst Harry Enten, breaking down the latest figures, said Trump’s approval trajectory is going in the wrong direction. In January, the president began his second term with a net approval of plus six points. By March, that figure slipped to minus three, followed by minus seven in May.

A CBS News poll shows a 54-point net swing downward in Trump’s approval among 18 to 29 year olds, shifting from 55% approval and 45% disapproval in February to 28% approval and 72% disapproval in July. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/VUAT8oOyoq — AF Post (@AFpost) July 22, 2025

The most recent data shows him at minus eleven, marking a low point for Term Two and illustrating a nearly 20-point drop from earlier highs. According to Enten, “The American people do not like what they’re seeing, and Donald Trump’s administration is in a ton of trouble at this point in the minds of the American voters.”

The erosion of support is broad. Immigration, once considered a relative strength, now stands at five points underwater. On the economy, a cornerstone of his previous campaign, his net approval sits at minus fourteen. Foreign policy shows a matching minus fourteen, while trade, a key pillar of his “America First” strategy, stands at minus fifteen. Perhaps most striking, on matters tied to the Epstein case, his approval plunges to minus thirty-seven. These numbers signal a president struggling to hold ground on issues that once defined his brand.

The Epstein scandal has been particularly corrosive. While Trump has not been charged with any wrongdoing, his prior friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the resurfacing of old comments have fueled nonstop media scrutiny. The controversy has forced the administration to contend with questions about character and judgment at a time when it is trying to project stability. Polling experts note that scandals like this erode trust, and the data reflects how sharply public opinion has shifted.

Trade wars are another factor contributing to the decline in numbers. The tariffs that once energized parts of Trump’s base have now created economic headaches. Businesses facing supply chain disruptions and higher costs have been vocal about their frustrations. Farmers, who were among his strongest supporters, have struggled with foreign retaliatory tariffs that cut into markets they depend on. For many voters, promises of stronger American trade deals have given way to skepticism, feeding into the negative ratings now seen across the board.

Enten added context by comparing Trump to previous presidents. Since 1953, the average president at this point in a term has enjoyed a net approval rating of plus twenty-seven. Trump’s current minus eleven is dramatically below that benchmark, and only one other presidency has performed worse at this stage, his first term, when he was sixteen points underwater. The data shows that despite the advantages of incumbency, Trump has not expanded his coalition, and the challenges of his earlier term appear to be repeating.

“This is a president who is underwater on all the major issues of the day,” Enten said. “They’re all dragging him down. No matter what Donald Trump does, the American people do not like it.”

The trend has serious implications. Presidents typically use the early months of a second term to solidify accomplishments and set ambitious goals, but Trump’s numbers suggest an uphill battle in Congress and public opinion.

Analysts warn that if these trends persist, the administration will face mounting resistance, not only from political opponents but also from a disillusioned electorate. Unless there is a significant turnaround, this period may be remembered more for historic levels of disapproval than for legislative victories.