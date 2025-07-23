When Trump Says No, It’s Final—US Olympic Committee Bans Trans Women After Executive Order

We all know Donald Trump‘s return for his second term as the 47th president has brought rapid and significant changes in the country. It’s not only the immigrants who are suffering, but also the people from the LGBTQ community. Following Donald Trump’s unexpected ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports, the NCAA updated its policy to block participation based on biological s-x at birth. A lot of transgender athletes like Lia Thomas are fighting for their rights.

In a recent update to its Athlete Safety Policy, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced a ban on transgender women competing in women’s events—an action taken to comply with President Trump’s Executive Order 14201, known as the “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

As per PEOPLE, the 27-page policy does not explicitly mention transgender athletes but highlights its commitment to ensuring fair and safe competition for women. “The USOPC will continue collaborating with stakeholders, including the IOC, IPC, and national governing bodies, to ensure women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act,” the order said.

Reportedly, the ruling government claimed that permitting men to participate in women’s sports is “demeaning, unfair, and dangerous,” and is not fair for people who identify as women by birth. Meanwhile, the issue of transgender participation in sports continues to spark controversy nationwide, with more than two dozen states passing laws to bar transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ or women’s sports.

The Paralympic Games are the premier international sporting event for athletes with disabilities, held every four years right after the Olympic Games. The games are split into two seasons, winter and summer. The winter games are scheduled to be held in Milan–Cortina, Italy, in February–March 2026, and the summers are planned for August 15–27, 2028, in Los Angeles, USA.

Statement on USOPC Compliance with Federal Executive Order on Women’s Sports The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has directed all national governing bodies to comply with federal law and an executive order requiring that women’s sports categories be reserved for… pic.twitter.com/LjQQJHGjWs — ICONS (@icons_women) July 22, 2025

The order also threatens organisations that those organizations that do not comply with the policy will lose out on government funding. In a letter addressed to national governing bodies (NGBs), USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland and President Gene Sykes wrote, “As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations.

Our revised policy emphasizes the importance of ensuring fair and safe competition environments for women. All NGBs ( National Governing Bodies) are required to update their policies accordingly.”

After the Trump administration passed the order, about 50 NGBs that are responsible for the proper flow and conduct of the Olympics have been asked to revise their rules. These bodies, which govern everything from youth-level to elite competitions, may now need to enforce changes at even the grassroots level. ( The Athletic).

While some organizations, like USA Track and Field, have already followed the lead of their international federations. USA Fencing announced changes effective August 1, stating that only “athletes who are of the female sex” may compete in women’s events, while men’s events will include transgender women, non-binary, intersex, transgender men, and cisgender male athletes.

Track is America’s Opportunity Sport ✅ America’s cheapest youth sport

✅ Largest high school sport overall

✅ Largest sport for girls and women

✅ Track provides the most pathways to college Why this matters ‼️New House settlement endangers college track — schools have… pic.twitter.com/m6zgL2LymB — Russell Dinkins (@DancingDinks) July 16, 2025

Others are still waiting for further evaluation that aligns with the new rules of the Trump administration. Donald Trump’s who is allegedly radical and follows a traditional leadership style, announced in January that America would officially recognize only two genders, male and female.

Recently, Lia Thomas, the athlete who identifies as a transgender woman, became the first openly trans athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship in 2022 was a victim of the new rules as the University of Pennsylvania will remove Lia Thomas’s women’s swimming titles and records after a federal investigation found her participation violated Title IX, the law ensuring equal opportunities in education and athletics.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de NPR (@npr)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), under new president Kirsty Coventry, has urged the sports federations to decide individually, and Several, including swimming, cycling, and track and field, have implemented stricter rules that disqualify anyone who has undergone male puberty from competing in women’s events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

While many other sports bodies like FIFA nd other federations are still reviewing policies, Donald Trump has been quite stern with the issue and called it “absolutely ridiculous subject.” As the 2026 games approach, we are yet to see how this particular matter will create drama in American politics, as it will definitely intensify.