Epstein’s Lawyer Drops Bombshell Claim About His Former Client’s Death

Alan Dershowitz, the attorney who once defended Jeffrey Epstein, has reignited debate over the financier’s 2019 death by suggesting that employees inside the federal jail may have played a role in what was officially ruled a suicide.

In a recent interview, Dershowitz said he does not believe Epstein was murdered but argued the circumstances strongly indicate that others were involved in the act itself. Epstein, a wealthy financier who had ties to powerful figures, such as Donald Trump and Bill Gates, was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

On August 10, 2019, he was found unresponsive in his cell, and the New York City medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging. Yet controversy erupted almost immediately as reports emerged of malfunctioning surveillance cameras, inattentive guards, and falsified records, fueling years of speculation about whether the public has been told the truth.

Speaking on Real America’s Voice with host Eric Bolling, Dershowitz directly questioned the official version of events. “He was in jail awaiting trial when he, I think, killed himself with the help of jailers,” Dershowitz said, continuing: “I don’t think he could have done it by himself.” His comments came as the Trump administration closed the case, leaving lingering mysteries surrounding the case.

Dershowitz stressed that he does not subscribe to claims that Epstein was assassinated to silence him. Instead, he pointed to what he called serious failures in oversight and basic protocol. “I am not one of those who believes there was a planned murder,” he explained, “but I do think there were people there who may have facilitated or allowed it to happen.”

The jail’s history further fuels public skepticism. Two guards tasked with monitoring Epstein admitted in court to falsifying records indicating they had checked on him that night, when in fact they had not. Both avoided prison sentences by entering into agreements with federal prosecutors in 2021.

Additionally, one of the cameras outside Epstein’s cell reportedly malfunctioned with a 1-minute or more missing, while another recording device was deemed unusable, failures that investigators acknowledged but never fully explained.

The Bureau of Prisons has repeatedly maintained that Epstein’s death was a suicide, citing multiple investigations that found no evidence of homicide. Officials have also stated that staffing shortages and procedural errors contributed to the unusual conditions that night.

Still, Dershowitz’s comments carry particular weight given his credibility as a lawyer and his previous ties to Epstein’s defense team.

Nearly six years after Epstein’s death, the case continues to spark suspicion and fuel theories about what happened behind closed doors in that high‑security jail. Dershowitz’s suggestion that jail staff might have assisted Epstein, whether through neglect or direct action, is up for speculation but lacks direct evidence.

Dershowitz made headlines earlier this month when he opened up about the long‑speculated Epstein client list, acknowledging that he is aware of names connected to the disgraced financier.

He said during the same interview that he is “bound by confidentiality” and therefore cannot reveal any of them. The remark emboldened those who question the lack of transparency involving Epstein and his network of powerful acquaintances.