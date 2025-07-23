Trump’s Awkward Six‑Word Reply When Confronted With Unearthed Epstein Photos

Donald Trump issued a furious six‑word response when confronted with newly surfaced photos of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sparking fresh scrutiny over their long‑speculated ties.

According to a CNN report, the images were unearthed as part of an investigation into Epstein’s network of high‑profile acquaintances. For years, questions have swirled about Trump’s past interactions with Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges. The resurfaced images, combined with archived video footage, add new weight to those questions and provoked an immediate, irritated reaction from the president.

🚨 Photos confirm for the first time that Jeffrey Epstein attended Donald Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples. No wonder he’s desperate to change the conversation to Obama. Don’t let him. pic.twitter.com/lZc3UE9QAa — ADAM (@AdameMedia) July 22, 2025

CNN says the photos appear to confirm for the first time that Epstein attended Trump’s 1993 wedding to actress Marla Maples, a lavish event held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. In one of the images, Epstein can allegedly be seen in the crowd, mingling with other well‑known figures from the era. A second piece of footage, reportedly taken at a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion event in New York, appears to show Trump and Epstein standing close together, laughing and chatting as models walked the runway.

The revelations prompted CNN reporters to contact the White House for comment on Tuesday. During a brief phone call, they say Trump himself was asked directly about Epstein’s appearance at his wedding and the images from the fashion show. The outlet reports that Trump shot back with a sharp six‑word response: “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

Following that statement, Trump allegedly lashed out at CNN, branding the network as “fake news” before abruptly ending the call, which lasted about 30 seconds. His irritation quickly made headlines, not only because of his dismissive tone but also because of the longstanding questions about his relationship with Epstein.

White House communications director Steven Cheung issued a follow‑up statement later in the day, attempting to tamp down speculation. “These are nothing more than out‑of‑context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious,” Cheung said. “The president has attended countless events over decades, and it’s absurd to insinuate wrongdoing simply because someone else was in attendance.”

Epstein’s name has continued to haunt public figures years after his death, especially as court documents and investigative reporting have shed more light on his connections to the powerful and wealthy. Trump has publicly distanced himself from Epstein in recent years, at times claiming that he “wasn’t a fan” and had a falling out with him long before Epstein’s arrest. Yet footage from the 1990s, including a widely circulated clip showing Trump and Epstein laughing and pointing out women at a Mar‑a‑Lago party.

The newly unearthed materials add another chapter to that narrative, and Trump’s irritated reaction has only served to amplify the story. While the White House insists the images prove nothing beyond attendance at public events, critics argue that Trump’s quick attempt to dismiss the topic raises more questions than it answers.

In a recent move by the Trump administration, House Speaker Mike Johnson has abruptly moved to adjourn the chamber ahead of schedule, halting momentum on efforts to compel the release of documents tied to Epstein.

The decision pushes a critical vote on the matter into September, despite mounting bipartisan demands for transparency. It comes shortly after a key committee approved a plan to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate, to testify before Congress.

Pressure to declassify Epstein‑related files has been growing in recent weeks, fueled in part by vocal calls from supporters of President Donald Trump.