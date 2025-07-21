Donald Trump Promises to Release Epstein Testimonies—Then Has Total Meltdown Over ‘Left Lunatics’

Donald Trump has backtracked on his decision the release the Epstein files. The President revealed how he has asked the Department of Justice to release all grand jury testimonies related to the case. He also went on to call out the “left lunatics” in the same post.

The 79-year-old had previously claimed that the files related to the sex offender’s case were “made up” by Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and former FBI director James Comey. He accused the trio of making up the files as a part of a smear campaign against him.

The FBI and Department of Justice also released a memo that revealed that the wait was over and no “further disclosure” of files related to the Epstein case would be “appropriate or warranted.”

Trump also fully entrusted the responsibility of releasing credible proof related to the case to Attorney General Pam Bondi. The memo also detailed how “no incriminating ‘client list’” that has been spoken about for a period of time existed.

The decision resulted in public backlash directed towards the President. People expressed their disapproval of the President going back on his word. Trump had promised the people to declassify all files related to the Epstein case if he got elected as President.

In a new Truth Social post, Trump announced that he had decided to release all grand jury testimony related to the Epstein case. “With that being said, and even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request,” he wrote in the post.

“Are you still asking about Jeffrey Epstein?” – @realDonaldTrump Trump can’t believe the Press is asking about Epstein. No one answers the question if Epstein was an intelligence asset or not… DO YOU WANT MORE INFORMATION ON THE EPSTEIN CASE & FILES? pic.twitter.com/Y1r4KNycKi — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) July 8, 2025

He also went on to note how the “left lunatics” will continue to ask for “more, more, and more” no matter how much is provided. The President also revealed that the decision is subject to court approval.

The decision to release the testimonies comes after speculation surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case reached its peak. People accused Trump of wanting to protect high-profile individuals by not releasing the “client list” that has been discussed for so long.

Others claimed that the President’s name was in the files and not declassifying them was a way of protecting himself. The speculation about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein being friends has only risen ever since. So much so that a former employee of the President came forward with a statement that made the rumors only worse.

BREAKING: Donald Trump gets asked to his face if Attorney General Pam Bondi found his name in the Jeffrey Epstein files — while Karoline Leavitt stands visibly uncomfortable right beside him. This is the response of deeply guilty man… “On Epstein, the attorney general… pic.twitter.com/QyaOwW6kfh — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 15, 2025

Jack O’Donnell, who worked at the Atlantic City Trump Plaza Hotel, shared that he thought his boss and the convicted sex offender were best friends. “In my mind, [Epstein] was his best friend, you know, [throughout] the time I was there for four years,” he told CNN.

The claim caused quite the stir, given the fact that Trump has time and time again denied being friends with the billionaire. Notably, the President’s past comments have proven to contradict his words. Trump once called Epstein a “terrific guy” in a 2002 interview with New York Magazine.