Ex-Employee Reveals Trump and Epstein Once Brought 3 Underage Girls to Casino—White House Reacts to Shocking Claims

Donald Trump’s former employee is claiming that the President and Jeffrey Epstein once brought underage girls into a casino. The man who worked in Trump’s Atlantic City Trump Plaza Hotel claimed that his boss and the s-x offender “frequently” came into the casino together.

Trump has distanced himself from the convicted s-x offender on every opportunity he has had. After Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of his crimes, the real-estate mogul claimed that he wasn’t a “big fan” of the billionaire. “I was not a fan of his,” the President had pointed out in the past.

A recent claim by one of Trump’s former employees implies the exact opposite of what the President has been saying for this long. “In my mind, [Epstein] was his best friend, you know, [throughout] the time I was there for four years,” a former employee named Jack O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell spoke to CNN while recalling a night from the 1980s when Trump and Epstein allegedly brought three underage women with them to the casino floor. He shared how the next morning, state casino commission inspectors were at the Plaza.

The authorities noted that one of the girls that were accompanying Epstein and Trump was “the No. 3-ranked tennis player in the world.” Jack O’Donnell recalls how one of the authorities told him that the athlete was only 19 years old. They then told O’Donnell that all three girls were identified to be under 21 years of age.

“I had to call them and say, ‘They’re giving you a break this time, but if this happens again, the fine is going to be substantial and it’s going to be on your head,’ “O’Donnell claims.

He also advised the President not to hang out with Epstein while noting that this incident was “not gonna look good.” O’Donnell also told his boss that he “shouldn’t” be doing this in Atlantic City.

White House communications director Steven Cheung addressed the claims in a statement given to People. Cheung labelled Jack O’Donnell to be a “stone-cold loser,” “a liar,” and a “fraud.”

He went on to accuse O’Donnell of fabricating the story with his “warped imagination.” Cheung called out the President’s former employee, noting he had a “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and a “pea-sized brain.”

The claim from Trump’s former staffer has once again drawn people’s attention to the fact that the President was seemingly close to the convicted sex offender. The 79-year-old once even noted how Epstein was a “terrific guy” in a 2002 interview with New York Magazine.

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump had added in the same interview. Before getting re-elected as the President, Trump had promised to declassify the Epstein files when he took office.

In more recent news, the President was heard saying that the files in question were “made up” by Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and James Comey as a part of a smear campaign against him.