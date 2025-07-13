‘Had Dirt on Donald Trump’—Epstein’s Brother Drops Explosive Claim, Says White House Had Motive to Silence Him!

Mark Epstein, the brother of Jeffrey Epstein, has reinforced the speculation that has already been scalding the White House this week. He came to Don Lemon’s ‘Lemon LIVE at 5 podcast’, and what added heat to the inferno was his claim that President Donald Trump had a reason to kill his brother.

“We know that Jeffrey had dirt on Donald Trump,” Epstein told Lemon. “We know that’s a fact because he said in 2016 with the election that if he said what he knew, they’d have to cancel the election. He didn’t tell me what he knows, but that’s what he said. And I’ve been public about that before. That shouldn’t come as a shock.”

Jeffrey Epstein recently came back to the headlines following Donald Trump’s Department of Justice’s failed to keep their promises of releasing the notorious sex trafficker’s client list.

Earlier this year , Pam Bondi, the US Attorney of the President told sources that Epstein’s list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.” Reports also say that Bondi recently took back the claim that the Justice File of Epstein’s Department isn’t the famed client’s list that has been on her desk, and that there actually was no client list.

This made it to the headlines on a wide perspective and also roiled the MAGA Universe, and it has been for four years that conspiracy theories regarding this have been in the speculations, saying powerful politicians and media figures have murdered Epstein for hiding their connection to Epstein’s trafficking scheme.

Donald Trump himself, along with several administrations, has countered all these conspiracy claims for a long time and eventually paved the way to his November election clean. Since then, Trump has adopted a new tone, which is evident from him rebuking a reporter a few days ago when being asked about Epstein. Following that, the members of MAGA are turning against Trump, and they are of the view that the President’s look looks suspicious, and critics also say that it could eventually work against him in the midterms.

And on top of that, Epstein’s brother said Friday that Donald Trump is among those incriminated in his brother’s death.

“Look, if Jeffrey was murdered, which I believe he was, somebody did it. So, the people who are coming out with these ridiculous statements, I think, are covering up for somebody, right? So, who are they covering up for? … [FBI Director] Kash Patel works for the president of the United States. [U.S. Attorney General] Pam Bondi works for the president the United States. Maybe someone should ask him what he knows.”

🚨President Trump has released a statement defending AG Pam Bondi and seemingly minimized the seriousness of the Epstein case. My plea to Trump: The Epstein case matters, sir, and it's not going away. I still support you, Mr. President, and support your agenda. Let's do the… pic.twitter.com/556kXIDrdz — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 12, 2025

“Who do you think they’re covering up for?” Lemon pressed. “Who do they all work for?” Epstein demanded. “They all work for Donald Trump,” Lemon said. “Well, like I said in another interview, I wouldn’t be surprised.”