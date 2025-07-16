Donald Trump Makes Wild New Conspiracy Claim—Accuses Biden, Obama, and Comey of ‘Fabricating’ Epstein Files in Smear Plot

Donald Trump is alleging that the “Epstein files” are a conspiracy theory birthed by his democratic opponents. The President recently claimed that some of the biggest names of the Democratic Party are responsible for conspiring. Here’s why the 79-year-old is blaming big names, including Joe Biden and Barack Obama, for making up files.

Trump is making big claims related to the much-speculated Epstein files. The President believes that Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and former FBI director James Comey started the conspiracy in order to start a smear campaign against him.

He claimed that the three men teamed up and “made up” files related to the disgraced billionaire’s case that existed. Trump shared how the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, had given him a “very quick briefing” about the files in question.

“In terms of the credibility of different things that they have seen, I would say that these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden administration,” he added. Trump went on to claim that it was “bad people” and “fake news” that wanted to keep the topic going.

Trump’s claims come after he accused them of covering up the files related to the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. The President was accused of protecting high-profile individuals possibly involved with the crimes committed by Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

At the beginning of the week, Trump entrusted the responsibility to Pam Bondi, along with the Justice Department, to release “credible” files. “She’s handled it very well, and it’s going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release,” Trump asserted.

The Justice Department and the FBI’s memo regarding the case previously stirred the pot at the beginning of the month. The agencies jointly declared that the wait for the highly anticipated Epstein client list was over.

The agencies announced that no “further disclosure” of files related to the Epstein case would be “appropriate or warranted.” The memo also mentioned how “no incriminating ‘client list‘” existed in the first place.

The statement came amidst the height of speculation about the billionaire’s death and the anticipated “client list.” There have been rumors about Epstein being murdered to protect the reputation of high-profile individuals involved with the billionaire.

Pam Bondi previously spoke about how there were “tens of thousands” of videos that the FBI was reviewing related to the case. During another press conference conducted to talk about the fentanyl issue, the attorney general denied talking about the sex offender.

“Nothing about Epstein,” she said while adding that she would not be taking any questions related to the billionaire. She went on to note that the joint memo that the FBI and Department of Justice released “speaks for itself.”